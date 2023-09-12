Match ends, Germany 2, France 1.
Germany gained a home friendly victory over France in their first match since the sacking of German boss Hansi Flick.
Ex-striker Rudi Voller was in interim charge, with Flick dismissed following the 4-1 loss to Japan on Saturday.
Bayern Munich forwards Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane scored the goals for the hosts in a match played at Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park stadium.
Antoine Griezmann netted a late penalty for France after Sane fouled Eduardo Camavinga, but it was not enough.
It was France's first defeat since they were beaten on penalties by Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final in December.
Meanwhile, Germany, who went out in the group stage in Qatar, won for only the second time in seven matches in 2023.
They are the Euro 2024 hosts, therefore do not need to qualify, and are only playing international friendlies this year.
Germany play the United States away on 14 October, before another friendly in the US, against Mexico, on 18 October.
Line-ups
Germany
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1ter Stegen
- 4Tah
- 15Süle
- 2RüdigerBooked at 55mins
- 16HenrichsSubstituted forGosensat 78'minutes
- 23Can
- 21GündoganSubstituted forGroßat 25'minutesBooked at 41mins
- 19Sané
- 9WirtzSubstituted forHofmannat 78'minutes
- 10GnabrySubstituted forBrandtat 64'minutes
- 13MüllerSubstituted forHavertzat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Thiaw
- 5Schlotterbeck
- 6Kimmich
- 7Havertz
- 8Nmecha
- 11Schade
- 12Trapp
- 17Brandt
- 18Hofmann
- 20Gosens
- 22Baumann
- 24Groß
France
Formation 4-4-2
- 16Maignan
- 2PavardSubstituted forKoundéat 65'minutes
- 13Todibo
- 17Saliba
- 22Hernández
- 20ComanSubstituted forDembéléat 65'minutes
- 8Tchouaméni
- 6Camavinga
- 14RabiotSubstituted forFofanaat 78'minutes
- 7Griezmann
- 12Kolo MuaniSubstituted forThuramat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Samba
- 3Disasi
- 4Upamecano
- 5Koundé
- 10Mbappé
- 11Dembélé
- 15Thuram
- 18Fofana
- 19Kamara
- 21Hernández
- 23Areola
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Germany 2, France 1.
Post update
Goal! Germany 2, France 1. Antoine Griezmann (France) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Leroy Sané (Germany) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty France. Eduardo Camavinga draws a foul in the penalty area.
Goal!
Goal! Germany 2, France 0. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kai Havertz following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Kai Havertz (Germany).
Post update
William Saliba (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jonathan Tah (Germany).
Post update
Eduardo Camavinga (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Kai Havertz (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by William Saliba (France).
Post update
Attempt saved. Jules Koundé (France) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, France. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.
Post update
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ousmane Dembélé (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Thuram.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Youssouf Fofana replaces Adrien Rabiot.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Jonas Hofmann replaces Florian Wirtz.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Robin Gosens replaces Benjamin Henrichs.
Post update
Florian Wirtz (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.