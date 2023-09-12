Last updated on .From the section European Football

Leroy Sane won the Premier League twice with Manchester City before joining Bayern Munich in July 2020

Germany gained a home friendly victory over France in their first match since the sacking of German boss Hansi Flick.

Ex-striker Rudi Voller was in interim charge, with Flick dismissed following the 4-1 loss to Japan on Saturday.

Bayern Munich forwards Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane scored the goals for the hosts in a match played at Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park stadium.

Antoine Griezmann netted a late penalty for France after Sane fouled Eduardo Camavinga, but it was not enough.

It was France's first defeat since they were beaten on penalties by Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final in December.

Meanwhile, Germany, who went out in the group stage in Qatar, won for only the second time in seven matches in 2023.

They are the Euro 2024 hosts, therefore do not need to qualify, and are only playing international friendlies this year.

Germany play the United States away on 14 October, before another friendly in the US, against Mexico, on 18 October.