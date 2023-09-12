Match ends, Lithuania U21 2, Wales U21 3.
Wales maintained their unbeaten start in the 2025 European Under-21 Championship qualifiers with a 3-2 victory in Lithuania to go top of their group.
Luke Harris put Wales ahead in the first half with his first Under-21 goal.
Fin Stevens doubled the lead after the break and Joel Cotterill added a third.
Faustas Steponavicius and Kristupas Kersys scored for Lithuania in stoppage time but Wales held on.
Matty Jones' side move above Denmark at the top of the Group I and are away to the Czech Republic on 13 October.
After a slow opening half hour, Wales went ahead following a slick move which resulted in Pat Jones forcing keeper Julius Virvilas to parry only for Fulham's Harris to fire home the loose ball.
The visitors made the perfect start to the second half when Stevens, on loan at Oxford United from Brentford, finished Rubin Colwill's low cross at the far post to put Wales further ahead.
Josh Thomas had a shot turned over the crossbar by Virvilas before fellow substitute Joel Cotterill struck home with eight minutes remaining.
But stoppage time goals from Steponavicius and Kersys set up a nervy finale for Wales, who nevertheless have now taken four point from the two opening away qualifiers.
Line-ups
Lithuania U21
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Virvilas
- 23AndriuskevicSubstituted forDovydaitisat 62'minutesBooked at 64mins
- 5Slendzoka
- 4Kersys
- 6Tutyskinas
- 17Burba
- 16RemeikisSubstituted forDziugasat 70'minutes
- 14ZebrauskasSubstituted forGasiunasat 81'minutes
- 19Steponavicius
- 10BuzasSubstituted forBaguzasat 45'minutes
- 9KucysBooked at 72minsSubstituted forMiceviciusat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kiriejevas
- 2Jurjonas
- 3Baltrunas
- 7Lubas
- 8Dziugas
- 11Dovydaitis
- 13Micevicius
- 15Gasiunas
- 18Baguzas
Wales U21
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Beach
- 5Hoole
- 4TurnsBooked at 72mins
- 2StevensBooked at 81mins
- 6LowBooked at 61mins
- 3BeckBooked at 24mins
- 13HarrisBooked at 86mins
- 16SavageSubstituted forCrewat 88'minutes
- 7King
- 11JonesSubstituted forThomasat 68'minutes
- 10ColwillSubstituted forCotterillat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Thomas
- 12Hughes
- 14Cotterill
- 15Bevan
- 17Congreve
- 18Crew
- 19Leeson
- 20Colwill
- 22Ashford
- Referee:
- Rauf Cabarov
