Euro Under-21 Qualifying
Lithuania U21Lithuania U212Wales U21Wales U213

Lithuania U21 2-3 Wales U21: Wales beat Lithuania to go top of group

From the section Football

Luke Harris in action for Wales Under-21s
Luke Harris has made seven senior appearances for Fulham

Wales maintained their unbeaten start in the 2025 European Under-21 Championship qualifiers with a 3-2 victory in Lithuania to go top of their group.

Luke Harris put Wales ahead in the first half with his first Under-21 goal.

Fin Stevens doubled the lead after the break and Joel Cotterill added a third.

Faustas Steponavicius and Kristupas Kersys scored for Lithuania in stoppage time but Wales held on.

Matty Jones' side move above Denmark at the top of the Group I and are away to the Czech Republic on 13 October.

After a slow opening half hour, Wales went ahead following a slick move which resulted in Pat Jones forcing keeper Julius Virvilas to parry only for Fulham's Harris to fire home the loose ball.

The visitors made the perfect start to the second half when Stevens, on loan at Oxford United from Brentford, finished Rubin Colwill's low cross at the far post to put Wales further ahead.

Josh Thomas had a shot turned over the crossbar by Virvilas before fellow substitute Joel Cotterill struck home with eight minutes remaining.

But stoppage time goals from Steponavicius and Kersys set up a nervy finale for Wales, who nevertheless have now taken four point from the two opening away qualifiers.

Line-ups

Lithuania U21

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Virvilas
  • 23AndriuskevicSubstituted forDovydaitisat 62'minutesBooked at 64mins
  • 5Slendzoka
  • 4Kersys
  • 6Tutyskinas
  • 17Burba
  • 16RemeikisSubstituted forDziugasat 70'minutes
  • 14ZebrauskasSubstituted forGasiunasat 81'minutes
  • 19Steponavicius
  • 10BuzasSubstituted forBaguzasat 45'minutes
  • 9KucysBooked at 72minsSubstituted forMiceviciusat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kiriejevas
  • 2Jurjonas
  • 3Baltrunas
  • 7Lubas
  • 8Dziugas
  • 11Dovydaitis
  • 13Micevicius
  • 15Gasiunas
  • 18Baguzas

Wales U21

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Beach
  • 5Hoole
  • 4TurnsBooked at 72mins
  • 2StevensBooked at 81mins
  • 6LowBooked at 61mins
  • 3BeckBooked at 24mins
  • 13HarrisBooked at 86mins
  • 16SavageSubstituted forCrewat 88'minutes
  • 7King
  • 11JonesSubstituted forThomasat 68'minutes
  • 10ColwillSubstituted forCotterillat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Thomas
  • 12Hughes
  • 14Cotterill
  • 15Bevan
  • 17Congreve
  • 18Crew
  • 19Leeson
  • 20Colwill
  • 22Ashford
Referee:
Rauf Cabarov

Match Stats

Home TeamLithuania U21Away TeamWales U21
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lithuania U21 2, Wales U21 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lithuania U21 2, Wales U21 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Lithuania U21 2, Wales U21 3. Kristupas Kersys (Lithuania U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Deividas Dovydaitis.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Lithuania U21 1, Wales U21 3. Faustas Steponavicius (Lithuania U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Artemijus Tutyskinas.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales U21. Charlie Crew replaces Charlie Savage.

  6. Booking

    Luke Harris (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Lithuania U21 0, Wales U21 3. Joel Cotterill (Wales U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eli King.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Lithuania U21. Emilis Gasiunas replaces Karolis Zebrauskas.

  9. Booking

    Finley Stevens (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Lithuania U21. Gabrielius Micevicius replaces Armandas Kucys.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales U21. Joel Cotterill replaces Rubin Colwill.

  12. Booking

    Ed Turns (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Booking

    Armandas Kucys (Lithuania U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Lithuania U21. Martynas Dziugas replaces Matijus Remeikis.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales U21. Josh Thomas replaces Patrick Jones.

  16. Booking

    Deividas Dovydaitis (Lithuania U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Lithuania U21. Deividas Dovydaitis replaces Emil Andriuskevic.

  18. Booking

    Joe Low (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Lithuania U21 0, Wales U21 2. Finley Stevens (Wales U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Rubin Colwill.

  20. Second Half

    Second Half begins Lithuania U21 0, Wales U21 1.

