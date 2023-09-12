Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Swindon Town chief executive Rob Angus is to leave his position at the League Two club at the end of the week.

He was appointed in July 2021 following the Clem Morfuni takeover and played a key role in securing the purchase of The County Ground.

"Due to personal reasons I am stepping down from my position as CEO of Swindon Town," Angus said in a statement. external-link

Anthony Hall, head of operations and stadium development, will take over as his replacement.

"Anthony is a great person; a very successful and experienced CEO/MD," the outgoing chief executive added.

"I know [he] will be a huge success in the role and will drive our football club onwards and upwards."

Swindon Town chairman Morfuni said losing Angus was a big loss to the club and community.

"Rob is going to be a big miss, but someone who leaves his official role with a lot of pride and improvements made during his time here.

"Of course, he has left the role due to personal reasons, but we are still very close and I'm thankful for all his hard work and commitment to the club during his time as CEO.

"He has already said he intends to continue coming to games, but solely as a fan this time. He will always have a place with us."

The Robins are currently fifth in the table and undefeated ahead of Saturday's home game against Walsall.