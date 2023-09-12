Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Jay Rich-Baghuelou has made six appearances for Accrington Stanley so far this season

Accrington Stanley defender Jay Rich-Baghuelou has signed a new two-year contract to remain with the League Two club until 2025.

The 23-year-old joined the Lancashire club from Crystal Palace in January 2022 and has made 21 appearances.

Rich-Baghuelou missed much of last season having sustained a serious knee injury two games into the campaign.

"I had the injury last season, but the club have shown faith in me and they've stuck by me," he told the club website. external-link

"I love Accrington; I've loved every moment being around the club, the players, the staff.

"It's a really close club, I feel at home and I enjoy it here. I enjoy playing for the club, playing for the fans."