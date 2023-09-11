Close menu

Everton takeover news: Farhad Moshiri on verge of sale to 777 Partners

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

From the section Everton

Everton's Goodison Park ground
Everton have picked up just one point from their opening three Premier League games this season

Premier League strugglers Everton are close to being sold to 777 Partners, BBC Sport understands.

The financially-stricken Toffees resumed discussions with the Miami-based investment firm after talks with MSP Sports Capital collapsed in August.

The takeover will bring to an end the tumultuous tenure of owner Farhad Moshiri, who first invested in 2016.

A source close to Moshiri said Everton have sought investment for a while, but the deal is not yet complete.

Sean Dyche's side lie 18th in the league after picking up just one point from their opening three games so far this season.

Everton are in disarray both on and off the pitch, narrowly escaping relegation in the last two seasons, including staying up with victory on the final day last term.

Next month the club will go before an independent commission for an alleged breach of the Premier League's financial fair play rules, but Everton have denied wrongdoing and said they were "prepared to robustly defend" their position.

In March, the club posted financial losses for the fifth successive year, taking their cumulative losses over the past five years to more than £430m.

They are also in the process of building a new stadium on Bramley Moore Dock and costs could reach £760m, a £260m increase on figures quoted by the club last year.

Everton and 777 did not respond when contacted by BBC Sport.

What has happened at Everton?

In February, Moshiri told the fans' advisory boardexternal-link the club was "not for sale" but he had been talking to "top investors of real quality".

British-Iranian businessman Moshiri has invested more than £750m since 2016, but some supporters have been deeply unhappy about his ownership of the club.

Toffees fans held protests before some home games last season and called for Moshiri and the board to leave the club.

Chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp have all since left their boardroom roles, but chairman Bill Kenwright remains in his post.

In the latest accounts, the club had an annual turnover of £181m - down from £193.1m - having suspended commercial sponsorship arrangements with Russian companies in March 2022.

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who had his assets frozen by the European Union following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has a 49% stake in USM Holdings, which sponsored Everton's training ground.

Moshiri, who is chairman of USM Holdings, put in a cash injection of £70m in 2021-22.

Who are 777 Partners?

777 Partners is an investment platform based in Miami that has branched out into sports clubs over the past few years.

They aim to provide growth capital for businesses and describe their foray into the sports market as a being an "investment in the long game".

They already have already invested in various football clubs around the world, including Vasco de Gama in Brazil, Standard Liege in Belgium and Hertha Berlin of Germany, but have faced protests from supporters about the way their clubs are run.

777 bought a 45% stake in the British Basketball League in 2021, in a deal which was determined to present no conflict of interest despite the same firm also owning the London Lions, who won the title last season.

In a statement,external-link 777 said they "categorically confirm that there is no investigation into its ownership of the London Lions, and that these rumours are completely unfounded".

777's interests are not limited to sport - they also have assets in insurance, aviation, media and entertainment.

Should the deal be completed, it would mean half of the 20 Premier League teams would be American-owned.

  • Comment posted by Man on the Street, today at 10:50

    Just when we as Evertonians thought things couldn't get any worse. This is a catastrophe in the making.

  • Comment posted by fezza27, today at 10:49

    All 777 partners paid a pound.

  • Comment posted by HobartBrit, today at 10:49

    I didn’t know Katie Price had an investment company!

  • Comment posted by toffeeman, today at 10:48

    If what i read in other areas of the web are correct, i dont see how this takeover can take place

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 10:48

    I actually feel sorry for Moshiri. All he’s ever done is what the fans demanded, he’s spent millions. Bad people around him have made bad decisions, millions spent on dross, big name managers who just want to spend their way out of trouble.
    The appointment of Lampard just summed it up, he went outside and consulted the local graffiti…

  • Comment posted by Fuiyoh, today at 10:47

    I bet bill kenwright will still be chairman

  • Comment posted by michael, today at 10:47

    it could be worse, it could be 666 partners

  • Comment posted by OutsidersPOV, today at 10:47

    Investment = we want our money back plus interest. Expensive times.

  • Comment posted by firestick, today at 10:46

    1 point from 4 games, not 3.

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 10:46

    At this moment in time it does seem too little, too late - the Everton fans may not like it, but perhaps a relegation and a reset is what the club needs? They've got players on expensive wages that are not playing for the shirt as well as a board that is not pulling for the club - going down might wash away dome of that dead wood!

  • Comment posted by sle22, today at 10:44

    As an Evertonian, I will assume the worst....

    • Reply posted by Theory of General Negativity, today at 10:47

      Theory of General Negativity replied:
      Sensible

  • Comment posted by Sheffield 6, today at 10:44

    Can the EPL explain to fans of none EPL teams how the FFP rules are applied.

    As Everton, Forest, Chelsea, Man Utd, Arsenal, Man City, Newcastle, Wolves are all making £100's millions of losses but no team has breached the £35m a season losses limits in the last 5 seasons to get any fines or points deductions.

    Yet on paper most EPL teams should have had points deductions.

    • Reply posted by john, today at 10:46

      john replied:
      City are in profit

  • Comment posted by Jiggery Pokery, today at 10:44

    "In March, the club posted financial losses for the fifth successive year, taking their cumulative losses over the past five years to more than £430m.

    They are also in the process of building a new stadium on Bramley Moore Dock and costs could reach £760m, a £260m increase on figures quoted by the club last year"...

    Mind bogglingly...

    And incredible reading...

    But it's the truth...

    Isn't it👍

  • Comment posted by PetreDyche, today at 10:44

    That's a lot of partners

  • Comment posted by SolentViews, today at 10:44

    The club of Ball, Kendall and Harvey (amongst many others) has become a basket case of poor decision making and appalling ownership.

    • Reply posted by john, today at 10:49

      john replied:
      Kendal should not be included as a manager he single handly destroyed many clubs academies, resulting in clubs including Everton having to make signing after signing, some of dubious quality after he left.

  • Comment posted by Lee, today at 10:43

    Welcome to Bramley-Moore Dock...........the best ground in The Championship

    • Reply posted by sle22, today at 10:45

      sle22 replied:
      Stunning.....

  • Comment posted by Jim Morrison, today at 10:43

    Here’s hoping that the UK government keeps a close eye on this acquisition and where the money ultimately ends up via a few off shore hedge accounts. Wouldn’t want funds ending up with sanctioned oligarchs. Not that it matters to the UK government and EPL if past form is anything to go by

