150th Anniversary Heritage Match: Scotland v England Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 12 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

You want Steve Clarke to name an unchanged starting XI when they take on England at in Tuesday's history-making friendly at Hampden Park.

We asked you who you wanted to face the Auld Enemy following Friday's 3-0 win over Cyprus in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn was your top choice following his latest goal in Larnaca.

He was closely followed, only a handful of votes behind, by Liverpool left-back and Scotland captain Andy Robertson.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay's recent scoring streak no doubt helped secure him third spot.

Meanwhile, Norwich City's Angus Gunn was your clear favourite to remain in goal and Southampton's Che Adams your choice for the striker's berth again.

