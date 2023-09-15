Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis has completed a season-long loan move from Nottingham Forest to Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir.

Dennis, 25, arrived from Watford last summer and has scored twice in 25 appearances for Steve Cooper's side.

An influx of players arrived at the City Ground this summer, including striker Divock Origi, who joined on loan from AC Milan.

Forest also earned £45m from Brennan Johnson's move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Forest also loaned out Jonjo Shelvey to Turkey earlier this week. The former Liverpool and Newcastle United midfielder joined Caykur Rizespor until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Cooper's team have won two of their first four matches at the start of the new Premier League season, and currently sit ninth in the table.

Taiwo Awoniyi has scored three goals across those matches, with fellow attackers Chris Wood and Anthony Elanga chipping in with one each.

Dennis was reported to have interest from both Russia and Saudi Arabia, but has chosen Istanbul as his destination for the 2023-24 season.

The Turkish transfer deadline closes on 15 September.