Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes will have to make the next move should he want to switch his allegiance from England and that he has not spoken to the 25-year-old for some time. (The Scotsman) external-link

Steve Clarke insists he will not go begging Harvey Barnes or Newcastle United midfield team-mate Elliot Anderson to join his squad as he only wants players who are fully committed to playing for Scotland. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Elliot Anderson pulled out of the latest Scotland squad after just two training sessions as the 20-year-old had second thoughts after feeling uncomfortable in Steve Clarke's set-up, but there had been no intervention from England manager Gareth Southgate to try to dissuade the Newcastle United midfielder from earning his first cap. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson could still change his international allegiances back to England from Scotland. (The Herald) external-link

Former Honduras head coach Diego Vazquez has insisted he did not drop Luis Palma from his squad after a fall-out with the winger, who returned to the national side for their 1-0 defeat by Jamaica at the weekend following his recent transfer to Celtic. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen academy director Gavin Levey is poised to leave Pittodrie for a similar position with English Championship club Swansea City, where he will replace fellow Scot Andy Goldie, who recently left for Southampton. (Daily Record) external-link

Besiktas president Ahmed Nur Cebi expects Ridvan Yilmaz to be given more game time by Rangers this season after the left-back was linked with a return to the Turkish top-flight club this summer. (SportsDigitale via Daily Record) external-link

Australia centre-half Harry Souttar says he is concentrating on winning his place back with Leicester City as the 24-year-old admitted that "it's been tough" after a summer in which a loan move to Rangers fell through because of his hefty wages. (Football Scotland) external-link

Rangers failed with a summer move for Egypt winger Ibrahim Adel, with the 22-year-old currently with Pyramids in his homeland also being watched by Chelsea and Newcastle United. (TeamTalk) external-link

Sead Haksabanovic has been praised by Stoke City head of recruitment Jared Dublin, who has talked up the "tactical" ability of the winger on loan from Celtic. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Fenerbahce are reluctant to complete the signing of Jota on loan from Al-Ittihad because he cannot now be registered to play in the Europa Conference League, which could leave the 25-year-old winger in limbo as he has not been registered as part of the Saudi Arabian club's eight-player foreign contingent for their domestic games following his summer transfer from Celtic. (The National) external-link

Ryan Kent has been told to raise his Fenerbahce performance levels by head coach Ismail Kartal after the 26-year-old former Rangers winger was dropped from the squad. (Daily Record) external-link

Alfredo Morelos' agent, Martin Camagno, has raised the possibility of the striker joining a Russian club in January despite the 27-year-old having agreed a two-year deal with Brazilian club Santos last week following his summer exit from Rangers and being linked with moves to Spartak Moscow and Zenit St Petersburg. (Sport24) external-link

Feyenoord forward Ayase Ueda has added to a looming selection crisis for head coach Arne Slot going into the Champions League group stage opener against Celtic after he picked up a knock while on international duty with Japan (Daily Record) external-link

Evan Easton has left Celtic to sign for Premier League club Sheffield United, with the 18-year-old defender having yet to make a first-team breakthrough with the Scottish champions. (Glasgow Times) external-link