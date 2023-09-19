Southend United v Maidenhead United

Match ends, Southend United 2, Maidenhead United 0.
Line-ups
Southend
Formation 4-4-2
- 25Martin
- 6Kensdale
- 7Bridge
- 14Wood
- 9Cardwell
- 8Husin
- 10MooneySubstituted forda Silva Vilheteat 88'minutes
- 17Miley
- 18Fonguck
- 24DemetriouBooked at 45mins
- 28Coker
Substitutes
- da Silva Vilhete
- 11Powell
Maidenhead United
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Ross
- 2AsareBooked at 49mins
- 4De Havilland
- 16PettitSubstituted forParsonsat 73'minutes
- 11Mitchell-Lawson
- 8Nathaniel-George
- 10Ferdinand
- 20Clerima
- 21ZimbaSubstituted forSho-Silvaat 46'minutes
- 26Kinsella
- 27Adams
Substitutes
- 3Beckwith
- 7Parsons
- 14Sho-Silva
- 19Omilabu
- 24Massey
- Referee:
- Stephen Parkinson
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southend United 2, Maidenhead United 0.
Goal! Southend United 2, Maidenhead United 0. Wesley Fonguck (Southend United).
Substitution, Southend United. Mauro Vilhete replaces Dan Mooney.
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Harry Parsons replaces Casey Pettit.
Goal! Southend United 1, Maidenhead United 0. Jack Bridge (Southend United) converts the penalty with a.
Zico Asare (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Tobi Sho-Silva replaces Chanka Zimba.
Second Half begins Southend United 0, Maidenhead United 0.
First Half ends, Southend United 0, Maidenhead United 0.
Jason Demetriou (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.