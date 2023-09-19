Close menu
National League
SouthendSouthend United2Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United0

Southend United v Maidenhead United

National League

Line-ups

Southend

Formation 4-4-2

  • 25Martin
  • 6Kensdale
  • 7Bridge
  • 14Wood
  • 9Cardwell
  • 8Husin
  • 10MooneySubstituted forda Silva Vilheteat 88'minutes
  • 17Miley
  • 18Fonguck
  • 24DemetriouBooked at 45mins
  • 28Coker

Substitutes

  • da Silva Vilhete
  • 11Powell

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Ross
  • 2AsareBooked at 49mins
  • 4De Havilland
  • 16PettitSubstituted forParsonsat 73'minutes
  • 11Mitchell-Lawson
  • 8Nathaniel-George
  • 10Ferdinand
  • 20Clerima
  • 21ZimbaSubstituted forSho-Silvaat 46'minutes
  • 26Kinsella
  • 27Adams

Substitutes

  • 3Beckwith
  • 7Parsons
  • 14Sho-Silva
  • 19Omilabu
  • 24Massey
Referee:
Stephen Parkinson

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southend United 2, Maidenhead United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southend United 2, Maidenhead United 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Southend United 2, Maidenhead United 0. Wesley Fonguck (Southend United).

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Southend United. Mauro Vilhete replaces Dan Mooney.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidenhead United. Harry Parsons replaces Casey Pettit.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Southend United 1, Maidenhead United 0. Jack Bridge (Southend United) converts the penalty with a.

  7. Booking

    Zico Asare (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidenhead United. Tobi Sho-Silva replaces Chanka Zimba.

  9. Second Half

    Second Half begins Southend United 0, Maidenhead United 0.

  10. Half Time

    First Half ends, Southend United 0, Maidenhead United 0.

  11. Booking

    Jason Demetriou (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield108112617925
2Solihull Moors10640189922
3Barnet107122113822
4Bromley105321510518
5Gateshead1044224131116
6Woking104421410416
7Hartlepool105142121016
8Rochdale104331612415
9Ebbsfleet104151614213
10Halifax103431010013
11Altrincham102621517-212
12Dorking103341115-412
13Wealdstone103341115-412
14Oxford City102531816211
15Dag & Red103251013-311
16Boreham Wood102531013-311
17Aldershot103251721-411
18Eastleigh102531117-611
19Oldham102441115-410
20Maidenhead United10244712-510
21York101451319-67
22Kidderminster10145412-87
23Southend10514171256
24Fylde101271525-105
