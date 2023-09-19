Close menu
National League
Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge0BromleyBromley1

Dagenham & Redbridge v Bromley

Dagenham & Redbridge v Bromley

Line-ups

Dag & Red

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Justham
  • 4Tavares
  • 15PageSubstituted forLawlessat 85'minutes
  • 7VincentSubstituted forAppiah-Forsonat 69'minutes
  • 12Francis-Clarke
  • 19Ling
  • 6Hessenthaler
  • 8ReesSubstituted forIbieat 69'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 10Hill
  • 17Kendall
  • 31MussaBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Hare
  • 16Phipps
  • 20Appiah-Forson
  • 22Ibie
  • 23Lawless

Bromley

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Smith
  • 2Reynolds
  • 6WoodsBooked at 82mins
  • 23Topalloj
  • 16Okoli
  • 7Passley
  • 17Webster
  • 18Whitely
  • 9Cheek
  • 11DennisBooked at 83minsSubstituted forMillerat 84'minutes
  • 28KrauhausSubstituted forArthursat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 19Pepple
  • 20Arthurs
  • 21Vennings
  • 25Miller
  • 30Sharman-Lowe
Referee:
Dale Baines

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Bromley 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Bromley 1.

  3. Booking

    Omar Mussa (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conor Lawless replaces Lewis Page.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Bromley. Todd Miller replaces Louis Dennis.

  6. Booking

    Louis Dennis (Bromley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Booking

    Sam Woods (Bromley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Booking

    Sydney Ibie (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Keenan Appiah-Forson replaces Frank Vincent.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Sydney Ibie replaces Josh Rees.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Bromley 1. Corey Whitely (Bromley).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Bromley. Jude Arthurs replaces Ben Krauhaus.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Bromley 0.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Bromley 0.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield108112617925
2Solihull Moors10640189922
3Barnet107122113822
4Bromley105321510518
5Gateshead1044224131116
6Woking104421410416
7Hartlepool105142121016
8Rochdale104331612415
9Ebbsfleet104151614213
10Halifax103431010013
11Altrincham102621517-212
12Dorking103341115-412
13Wealdstone103341115-412
14Oxford City102531816211
15Dag & Red103251013-311
16Boreham Wood102531013-311
17Aldershot103251721-411
18Eastleigh102531117-611
19Oldham102441115-410
20Maidenhead United10244712-510
21York101451319-67
22Kidderminster10145412-87
23Southend10514171256
24Fylde101271525-105
View full National League table

Top Stories

