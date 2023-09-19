Dagenham & Redbridge v Bromley

Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Bromley 1.
Line-ups
Dag & Red
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Justham
- 4Tavares
- 15PageSubstituted forLawlessat 85'minutes
- 7VincentSubstituted forAppiah-Forsonat 69'minutes
- 12Francis-Clarke
- 19Ling
- 6Hessenthaler
- 8ReesSubstituted forIbieat 69'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 10Hill
- 17Kendall
- 31MussaBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Hare
- 16Phipps
- 20Appiah-Forson
- 22Ibie
- 23Lawless
Bromley
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Smith
- 2Reynolds
- 6WoodsBooked at 82mins
- 23Topalloj
- 16Okoli
- 7Passley
- 17Webster
- 18Whitely
- 9Cheek
- 11DennisBooked at 83minsSubstituted forMillerat 84'minutes
- 28KrauhausSubstituted forArthursat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 19Pepple
- 20Arthurs
- 21Vennings
- 25Miller
- 30Sharman-Lowe
- Referee:
- Dale Baines
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Bromley 1.
Booking
Omar Mussa (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conor Lawless replaces Lewis Page.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Todd Miller replaces Louis Dennis.
Booking
Louis Dennis (Bromley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Sam Woods (Bromley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Sydney Ibie (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Keenan Appiah-Forson replaces Frank Vincent.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Sydney Ibie replaces Josh Rees.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Bromley 1. Corey Whitely (Bromley).
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Jude Arthurs replaces Ben Krauhaus.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Bromley 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Bromley 0.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.