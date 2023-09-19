Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town

Match ends, Chesterfield 3, FC Halifax Town 2.
Line-ups
Chesterfield
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Tyrer
- 7Mandeville
- 12WilliamsBooked at 68mins
- 4NaylorBooked at 76mins
- 16Freckleton
- 5Grimes
- 35Jones
- 8OldakerSubstituted forBerryat 70'minutes
- 17DobraSubstituted forBanksat 80'minutes
- 11ColcloughBooked at 73mins
- 9GriggBooked at 29minsSubstituted forQuigleyat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 18Berry
- 21Palmer
- 24Curtis
- 27Quigley
- 28Banks
Halifax
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Johnson
- 2Golden
- 3Galvin
- 8HunterBooked at 23minsSubstituted forSummerfieldat 62'minutes
- 5SeniorBooked at 87mins
- 6Stott
- 23CummingsBooked at 43mins
- 12Evans
- 11AlliBooked at 68mins
- 7CapelloSubstituted forWrightat 89'minutes
- 19CosgraveSubstituted forHarkerat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Summerfield
- 9Harker
- 16Keane
- 17Wright
- 22Oluwabori
- Referee:
- Aaron Jackson
- Attendance:
- 6,772
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chesterfield 3, FC Halifax Town 2.
Booking
Joe Quigley (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 3, FC Halifax Town 2. Joe Quigley (Chesterfield).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Max Wright replaces Angelo Capello.
Dismissal
Adam Senior (FC Halifax Town) is shown the red card.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Oliver Banks replaces Armando Dobra.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Tom Naylor (Chesterfield) for a bad foul.
Booking
Ryan Colclough (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. James Berry replaces Darren Oldaker.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Joe Quigley replaces Will Grigg.
Post update
Goal! Chesterfield 2, FC Halifax Town 2. Luke Summerfield (FC Halifax Town) converts the penalty with a.
Booking
Millenic Alli (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Tyrone Williams (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Luke Summerfield replaces Jack Hunter.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Rob Harker replaces Aaron Cosgrave.
Second Half
Second Half begins Chesterfield 2, FC Halifax Town 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Chesterfield 2, FC Halifax Town 1.
Booking
Jo Cummings (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Tom Naylor (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Match report to follow.