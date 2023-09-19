Close menu
National League
ChesterfieldChesterfield3HalifaxFC Halifax Town2

Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Chesterfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Tyrer
  • 7Mandeville
  • 12WilliamsBooked at 68mins
  • 4NaylorBooked at 76mins
  • 16Freckleton
  • 5Grimes
  • 35Jones
  • 8OldakerSubstituted forBerryat 70'minutes
  • 17DobraSubstituted forBanksat 80'minutes
  • 11ColcloughBooked at 73mins
  • 9GriggBooked at 29minsSubstituted forQuigleyat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 18Berry
  • 21Palmer
  • 24Curtis
  • 27Quigley
  • 28Banks

Halifax

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Johnson
  • 2Golden
  • 3Galvin
  • 8HunterBooked at 23minsSubstituted forSummerfieldat 62'minutes
  • 5SeniorBooked at 87mins
  • 6Stott
  • 23CummingsBooked at 43mins
  • 12Evans
  • 11AlliBooked at 68mins
  • 7CapelloSubstituted forWrightat 89'minutes
  • 19CosgraveSubstituted forHarkerat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Summerfield
  • 9Harker
  • 16Keane
  • 17Wright
  • 22Oluwabori
Referee:
Aaron Jackson
Attendance:
6,772

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chesterfield 3, FC Halifax Town 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chesterfield 3, FC Halifax Town 2.

  3. Booking

    Joe Quigley (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Chesterfield 3, FC Halifax Town 2. Joe Quigley (Chesterfield).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Max Wright replaces Angelo Capello.

  6. Dismissal

    Adam Senior (FC Halifax Town) is shown the red card.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Oliver Banks replaces Armando Dobra.

  8. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Tom Naylor (Chesterfield) for a bad foul.

  9. Booking

    Ryan Colclough (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. James Berry replaces Darren Oldaker.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Joe Quigley replaces Will Grigg.

  12. Post update

    Goal! Chesterfield 2, FC Halifax Town 2. Luke Summerfield (FC Halifax Town) converts the penalty with a.

  13. Booking

    Millenic Alli (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Booking

    Tyrone Williams (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Luke Summerfield replaces Jack Hunter.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Rob Harker replaces Aaron Cosgrave.

  17. Second Half

    Second Half begins Chesterfield 2, FC Halifax Town 1.

  18. Half Time

    First Half ends, Chesterfield 2, FC Halifax Town 1.

  19. Booking

    Jo Cummings (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Booking

    Tom Naylor (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield108112617925
2Solihull Moors10640189922
3Barnet107122113822
4Bromley105321510518
5Gateshead1044224131116
6Woking104421410416
7Hartlepool105142121016
8Rochdale104331612415
9Ebbsfleet104151614213
10Halifax103431010013
11Altrincham102621517-212
12Dorking103341115-412
13Wealdstone103341115-412
14Oxford City102531816211
15Dag & Red103251013-311
16Boreham Wood102531013-311
17Aldershot103251721-411
18Eastleigh102531117-611
19Oldham102441115-410
20Maidenhead United10244712-510
21York101451319-67
22Kidderminster10145412-87
23Southend10514171256
24Fylde101271525-105
View full National League table

