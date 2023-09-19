Close menu
National League
GatesheadGateshead19:45KidderminsterKidderminster Harriers
Venue: Gateshead International Stadium

Gateshead v Kidderminster Harriers

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield97112315822
2Solihull Moors9540168819
3Barnet96121912719
4Bromley94321410415
5Woking9432139415
6Hartlepool95041919015
7Rochdale94231511414
8Gateshead93422113813
9Halifax934287113
10Ebbsfleet94051513212
11Wealdstone93331012-212
12Altrincham92521315-211
13Dag & Red93241012-211
14Aldershot93241619-311
15Oxford City92431614210
16Boreham Wood9243912-310
17Maidenhead United9243710-310
18Eastleigh9243915-610
19Dorking9234814-69
20York91441317-47
21Kidderminster914449-57
22Oldham9144915-67
23Fylde91261423-95
24Southend9414151233
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC