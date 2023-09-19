Altrincham v Hartlepool United

Match ends, Altrincham 2, Hartlepool United 2.
Line-ups
Altrincham
Formation 4-4-2
- 29Ross
- 2BanksSubstituted forDonawaat 72'minutes
- 3Jones
- 10Conn-Clarke
- 6OsborneBooked at 82mins
- 4Baines
- 8MarriottBooked at 45mins
- 14AngusSubstituted forAmaluzorat 67'minutes
- 15Cooper
- 16Roscoe-Byrne
- 22Jones
Substitutes
- 11Amaluzor
- 17Donawa
- 20Jones
- 21Gould
- 32Burroughs
Hartlepool
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Jameson
- 18BurtonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDolanat 90+3'minutes
- 23Onariase
- 6WallaceBooked at 8minsSubstituted forAghatiseat 88'minutes
- 3Ferguson
- 27Hendrie
- 21Seaman
- 22CrawfordBooked at 63mins
- 14FinneySubstituted forGreyat 62'minutes
- 9UmerahBooked at 71mins
- 20DieseruvweBooked at 84mins
Substitutes
- 1Dixon
- 4Dolan
- 12Grey
- 19Aghatise
- 24Paterson
- Referee:
- Jamie O'Connor
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Altrincham 2, Hartlepool United 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Matthew Dolan replaces Kieran Burton.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Osazee Aghatise replaces Kieran Wallace.
Booking
Emmanuel Dieseruvwe (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Elliot Osborne (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Altrincham 2, Hartlepool United 2. Joe Grey (Hartlepool United).
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Justin Donawa replaces Lewis Banks.
Booking
Josh Umerah (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Justin Amaluzor replaces Dior Angus.
Booking
Tom Crawford (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Joe Grey replaces Oliver Finney.
Second Half
Second Half begins Altrincham 2, Hartlepool United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Altrincham 2, Hartlepool United 1.
Booking
Isaac Marriott (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Altrincham 2, Hartlepool United 1. Lewis Baines (Altrincham).
Booking
Kieran Burton (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Altrincham 1, Hartlepool United 1. Isaac Marriott (Altrincham).
Goal!
Goal! Altrincham 0, Hartlepool United 1. Oliver Finney (Hartlepool United).
Booking
Kieran Wallace (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Match report to follow.