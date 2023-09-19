Close menu
National League
AltrinchamAltrincham2HartlepoolHartlepool United2

Altrincham v Hartlepool United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Altrincham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 29Ross
  • 2BanksSubstituted forDonawaat 72'minutes
  • 3Jones
  • 10Conn-Clarke
  • 6OsborneBooked at 82mins
  • 4Baines
  • 8MarriottBooked at 45mins
  • 14AngusSubstituted forAmaluzorat 67'minutes
  • 15Cooper
  • 16Roscoe-Byrne
  • 22Jones

Substitutes

  • 11Amaluzor
  • 17Donawa
  • 20Jones
  • 21Gould
  • 32Burroughs

Hartlepool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Jameson
  • 18BurtonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDolanat 90+3'minutes
  • 23Onariase
  • 6WallaceBooked at 8minsSubstituted forAghatiseat 88'minutes
  • 3Ferguson
  • 27Hendrie
  • 21Seaman
  • 22CrawfordBooked at 63mins
  • 14FinneySubstituted forGreyat 62'minutes
  • 9UmerahBooked at 71mins
  • 20DieseruvweBooked at 84mins

Substitutes

  • 1Dixon
  • 4Dolan
  • 12Grey
  • 19Aghatise
  • 24Paterson
Referee:
Jamie O'Connor

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Altrincham 2, Hartlepool United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Altrincham 2, Hartlepool United 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Hartlepool United. Matthew Dolan replaces Kieran Burton.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Hartlepool United. Osazee Aghatise replaces Kieran Wallace.

  5. Booking

    Emmanuel Dieseruvwe (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Booking

    Elliot Osborne (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Altrincham 2, Hartlepool United 2. Joe Grey (Hartlepool United).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Altrincham. Justin Donawa replaces Lewis Banks.

  9. Booking

    Josh Umerah (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Altrincham. Justin Amaluzor replaces Dior Angus.

  11. Booking

    Tom Crawford (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Hartlepool United. Joe Grey replaces Oliver Finney.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Altrincham 2, Hartlepool United 1.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Altrincham 2, Hartlepool United 1.

  15. Booking

    Isaac Marriott (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Altrincham 2, Hartlepool United 1. Lewis Baines (Altrincham).

  17. Booking

    Kieran Burton (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Altrincham 1, Hartlepool United 1. Isaac Marriott (Altrincham).

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Altrincham 0, Hartlepool United 1. Oliver Finney (Hartlepool United).

  20. Booking

    Kieran Wallace (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Match report to follow.

