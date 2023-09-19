Oldham Athletic v York City

Match ends, Oldham Athletic 2, York City 0.
Oldham
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Hudson
- 3KitchingBooked at 63mins
- 4Hogan
- 14Sheron
- 7WilloughbySubstituted forReidat 68'minutes
- 5Hobson
- 10NuttallBooked at 61mins
- 15GreenBooked at 70mins
- 19Gardner
- 21Sutton
- 22DickensonSubstituted forHopeat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- Hope
- 1Norman
- 6Shelton
- 9Fondop-Talum
- 25Reid
York
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Whitley
- 2Fallowfield
- 3CrookesBooked at 70mins
- 9Akinyemi
- 7HurstSubstituted forSizibaat 58'minutes
- 5Cordner
- 8Dyson
- 11KouhyarSubstituted forDe Castroat 73'minutes
- 14John-LewisSubstituted forKennedyat 85'minutes
- 18Batty
- 36Latty-Fairweather
Substitutes
- 6McLaughlin
- 10De Castro
- 15Howe
- 21Kennedy
- 23Siziba
- Referee:
- David Mcnamara
- Attendance:
- 6,611
Full Time
Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 2, York City 0.
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Kai Kennedy replaces Lenell John-Lewis.
Goal!
Goal! Oldham Athletic 2, York City 0. Alex Reid (Oldham Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Hallam Hope replaces Brennan Dickenson.
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Quevin De Castro replaces Maz Kouhyar.
Booking
Adam Crookes (York City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Devarn Green (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Alex Reid replaces Kurt Willoughby.
Booking
Mark Kitching (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Joe Nuttall (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Zanda Siziba replaces Alex Hurst.
Second Half
Second Half begins Oldham Athletic 1, York City 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Oldham Athletic 1, York City 0.
Goal!
Goal! Oldham Athletic 1, York City 0. Joe Nuttall (Oldham Athletic).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
