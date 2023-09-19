Close menu
National League
OldhamOldham Athletic2YorkYork City0

Oldham Athletic v York City

Line-ups

Oldham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Hudson
  • 3KitchingBooked at 63mins
  • 4Hogan
  • 14Sheron
  • 7WilloughbySubstituted forReidat 68'minutes
  • 5Hobson
  • 10NuttallBooked at 61mins
  • 15GreenBooked at 70mins
  • 19Gardner
  • 21Sutton
  • 22DickensonSubstituted forHopeat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • Hope
  • 1Norman
  • 6Shelton
  • 9Fondop-Talum
  • 25Reid

York

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Whitley
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 3CrookesBooked at 70mins
  • 9Akinyemi
  • 7HurstSubstituted forSizibaat 58'minutes
  • 5Cordner
  • 8Dyson
  • 11KouhyarSubstituted forDe Castroat 73'minutes
  • 14John-LewisSubstituted forKennedyat 85'minutes
  • 18Batty
  • 36Latty-Fairweather

Substitutes

  • 6McLaughlin
  • 10De Castro
  • 15Howe
  • 21Kennedy
  • 23Siziba
Referee:
David Mcnamara
Attendance:
6,611

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Oldham Athletic 2, York City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 2, York City 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, York City. Kai Kennedy replaces Lenell John-Lewis.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Oldham Athletic 2, York City 0. Alex Reid (Oldham Athletic).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Hallam Hope replaces Brennan Dickenson.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, York City. Quevin De Castro replaces Maz Kouhyar.

  7. Booking

    Adam Crookes (York City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Booking

    Devarn Green (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Alex Reid replaces Kurt Willoughby.

  10. Booking

    Mark Kitching (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Booking

    Joe Nuttall (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, York City. Zanda Siziba replaces Alex Hurst.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Oldham Athletic 1, York City 0.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Oldham Athletic 1, York City 0.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Oldham Athletic 1, York City 0. Joe Nuttall (Oldham Athletic).

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield108112617925
2Solihull Moors10640189922
3Barnet107122113822
4Bromley105321510518
5Gateshead1044224131116
6Woking104421410416
7Hartlepool105142121016
8Rochdale104331612415
9Ebbsfleet104151614213
10Halifax103431010013
11Altrincham102621517-212
12Dorking103341115-412
13Wealdstone103341115-412
14Oxford City102531816211
15Dag & Red103251013-311
16Boreham Wood102531013-311
17Aldershot103251721-411
18Eastleigh102531117-611
19Oldham102441115-410
20Maidenhead United10244712-510
21York101451319-67
22Kidderminster10145412-87
23Southend10514171256
24Fylde101271525-105
View full National League table

