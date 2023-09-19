Boreham Wood v Rochdale

Boreham WoodBoreham Wood19:45RochdaleRochdale
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chesterfield
|9
|7
|1
|1
|23
|15
|8
|22
|2
|Solihull Moors
|9
|5
|4
|0
|16
|8
|8
|19
|3
|Barnet
|9
|6
|1
|2
|19
|12
|7
|19
|4
|Bromley
|9
|4
|3
|2
|14
|10
|4
|15
|5
|Woking
|9
|4
|3
|2
|13
|9
|4
|15
|6
|Hartlepool
|9
|5
|0
|4
|19
|19
|0
|15
|7
|Rochdale
|9
|4
|2
|3
|15
|11
|4
|14
|8
|Gateshead
|9
|3
|4
|2
|21
|13
|8
|13
|9
|Halifax
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|7
|1
|13
|10
|Ebbsfleet
|9
|4
|0
|5
|15
|13
|2
|12
|11
|Wealdstone
|9
|3
|3
|3
|10
|12
|-2
|12
|12
|Altrincham
|9
|2
|5
|2
|13
|15
|-2
|11
|13
|Dag & Red
|9
|3
|2
|4
|10
|12
|-2
|11
|14
|Aldershot
|9
|3
|2
|4
|16
|19
|-3
|11
|15
|Oxford City
|9
|2
|4
|3
|16
|14
|2
|10
|16
|Boreham Wood
|9
|2
|4
|3
|9
|12
|-3
|10
|17
|Maidenhead United
|9
|2
|4
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|10
|18
|Eastleigh
|9
|2
|4
|3
|9
|15
|-6
|10
|19
|Dorking
|9
|2
|3
|4
|8
|14
|-6
|9
|20
|York
|9
|1
|4
|4
|13
|17
|-4
|7
|21
|Kidderminster
|9
|1
|4
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|7
|22
|Oldham
|9
|1
|4
|4
|9
|15
|-6
|7
|23
|Fylde
|9
|1
|2
|6
|14
|23
|-9
|5
|24
|Southend
|9
|4
|1
|4
|15
|12
|3
|3
