National League
EastleighEastleigh2Oxford CityOxford City2

Eastleigh v Oxford City

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Eastleigh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 4Atangana
  • 7Carter
  • 15Rendall
  • 11Boldewijn
  • 9McCallum
  • 12Langston
  • 16Nwabuokei
  • 17MaguireSubstituted forBarlowat 77'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 20Quigley
  • 21Rutherford

Substitutes

  • 3Clampin
  • 6Francillette
  • 10Barlow
  • 13Scott
  • 26Chalwell

Oxford City

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Haigh
  • 3Miccio
  • 6Harrison
  • 14Parker
  • 8FleetBooked at 85mins
  • 7Coyle
  • 10McEachranSubstituted forSandersonat 65'minutes
  • 18William-BushellSubstituted forFonkeuat 72'minutes
  • 19CarrollBooked at 35mins
  • 20Humphrey-Ewers
  • 22Moore

Substitutes

  • 2Burley
  • 9Sanderson
  • 13Brzozowski
  • 17Fonkeu
  • 21Wilson
Referee:
Wayne Cartmel

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Eastleigh 2, Oxford City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Eastleigh 2, Oxford City 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Eastleigh 2, Oxford City 2. Latrell Humphrey-Ewers (Oxford City).

  4. Booking

    Reece Fleet (Oxford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Booking

    Aidan Barlow (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Eastleigh 2, Oxford City 1. Lewis Coyle (Oxford City).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Eastleigh. Aidan Barlow replaces Chris Maguire.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Eastleigh 2, Oxford City 0. Scott Quigley (Eastleigh).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Oxford City. Pierre Fonkeu replaces Aaron William-Bushell.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Oxford City. Oliver Sanderson replaces Zac McEachran.

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins Eastleigh 1, Oxford City 0.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, Eastleigh 1, Oxford City 0.

  13. Booking

    Canice Carroll (Oxford City) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Eastleigh 1, Oxford City 0. Scott Quigley (Eastleigh).

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield108112617925
2Solihull Moors10640189922
3Barnet107122113822
4Bromley105321510518
5Gateshead1044224131116
6Woking104421410416
7Hartlepool105142121016
8Rochdale104331612415
9Ebbsfleet104151614213
10Halifax103431010013
11Altrincham102621517-212
12Dorking103341115-412
13Wealdstone103341115-412
14Oxford City102531816211
15Dag & Red103251013-311
16Boreham Wood102531013-311
17Aldershot103251721-411
18Eastleigh102531117-611
19Oldham102441115-410
20Maidenhead United10244712-510
21York101451319-67
22Kidderminster10145412-87
23Southend10514171256
24Fylde101271525-105
View full National League table

