Eastleigh v Oxford City

Match ends, Eastleigh 2, Oxford City 2.
Eastleigh
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McDonnell
- 4Atangana
- 7Carter
- 15Rendall
- 11Boldewijn
- 9McCallum
- 12Langston
- 16Nwabuokei
- 17MaguireSubstituted forBarlowat 77'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 20Quigley
- 21Rutherford
- 3Clampin
- 6Francillette
- 10Barlow
- 13Scott
- 26Chalwell
Oxford City
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Haigh
- 3Miccio
- 6Harrison
- 14Parker
- 8FleetBooked at 85mins
- 7Coyle
- 10McEachranSubstituted forSandersonat 65'minutes
- 18William-BushellSubstituted forFonkeuat 72'minutes
- 19CarrollBooked at 35mins
- 20Humphrey-Ewers
- 22Moore
- 2Burley
- 9Sanderson
- 13Brzozowski
- 17Fonkeu
- 21Wilson
- Wayne Cartmel
Second Half ends, Eastleigh 2, Oxford City 2.
Goal!
Goal! Eastleigh 2, Oxford City 2. Latrell Humphrey-Ewers (Oxford City).
Reece Fleet (Oxford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aidan Barlow (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Goal! Eastleigh 2, Oxford City 1. Lewis Coyle (Oxford City).
Substitution, Eastleigh. Aidan Barlow replaces Chris Maguire.
Goal! Eastleigh 2, Oxford City 0. Scott Quigley (Eastleigh).
Substitution, Oxford City. Pierre Fonkeu replaces Aaron William-Bushell.
Substitution, Oxford City. Oliver Sanderson replaces Zac McEachran.
Second Half begins Eastleigh 1, Oxford City 0.
First Half ends, Eastleigh 1, Oxford City 0.
Canice Carroll (Oxford City) is shown the yellow card.
Goal! Eastleigh 1, Oxford City 0. Scott Quigley (Eastleigh).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
