Barnet v Aldershot Town

Match ends, Barnet 2, Aldershot Town 1.
Barnet
Formation 4-4-2
- 1WalkerBooked at 59mins
- 2Hall-Johnson
- 4Collinge
- 14Pritchard
- 9Kabamba
- 5ArmstrongSubstituted forSeniorat 67'minutes
- 11KanuBooked at 27mins
- 18Hartigan
- 22Oluwo
- 30PotterSubstituted forOkimoat 71'minutes
- 33BruntBooked at 88minsSubstituted forGormanat 90+3'minutes
- 3Coker
- 6Okimo
- 7Senior
- 8Gorman
- 10Stead
Aldershot
Formation 4-4-2
- 1van Stappershoef
- 2MnogaBooked at 20mins
- 3Harfield
- 10Stokes
- 8Frost
- 4Harries
- 9TolajSubstituted forThomasat 73'minutes
- 11Glover
- 17JonesBooked at 37mins
- 22BarhamBooked at 8mins
- 35DycheSubstituted forScottat 53'minutes
- 5Rowe
- 6Widdrington
- 18Scott
- 25Bycroft
- 39Thomas
- Aaron Farmer
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnet 2, Aldershot Town 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Dale Gorman replaces Zak Brunt.
Booking
Zak Brunt (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Kwame Thomas replaces Lorent Tolaj.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Jerome Okimo replaces Finley Potter.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Courtney Senior replaces Marvin Armstrong.
Booking
Laurie Walker (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 2, Aldershot Town 1. Lorent Tolaj (Aldershot Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Oliver Scott replaces Max Dyche.
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 2, Aldershot Town 0. Nicke Kabamba (Barnet).
Second Half
Second Half begins Barnet 1, Aldershot Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Barnet 1, Aldershot Town 0.
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 1, Aldershot Town 0. Danny Collinge (Barnet).
Booking
Aaron Jones (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Idris Kanu (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Haji Mnoga (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jack Barham (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
