Close menu
National League
BarnetBarnet2AldershotAldershot Town1

Barnet v Aldershot Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Barnet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1WalkerBooked at 59mins
  • 2Hall-Johnson
  • 4Collinge
  • 14Pritchard
  • 9Kabamba
  • 5ArmstrongSubstituted forSeniorat 67'minutes
  • 11KanuBooked at 27mins
  • 18Hartigan
  • 22Oluwo
  • 30PotterSubstituted forOkimoat 71'minutes
  • 33BruntBooked at 88minsSubstituted forGormanat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Coker
  • 6Okimo
  • 7Senior
  • 8Gorman
  • 10Stead

Aldershot

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1van Stappershoef
  • 2MnogaBooked at 20mins
  • 3Harfield
  • 10Stokes
  • 8Frost
  • 4Harries
  • 9TolajSubstituted forThomasat 73'minutes
  • 11Glover
  • 17JonesBooked at 37mins
  • 22BarhamBooked at 8mins
  • 35DycheSubstituted forScottat 53'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Rowe
  • 6Widdrington
  • 18Scott
  • 25Bycroft
  • 39Thomas
Referee:
Aaron Farmer

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barnet 2, Aldershot Town 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barnet 2, Aldershot Town 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnet. Dale Gorman replaces Zak Brunt.

  4. Booking

    Zak Brunt (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Aldershot Town. Kwame Thomas replaces Lorent Tolaj.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnet. Jerome Okimo replaces Finley Potter.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnet. Courtney Senior replaces Marvin Armstrong.

  8. Booking

    Laurie Walker (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Barnet 2, Aldershot Town 1. Lorent Tolaj (Aldershot Town).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Aldershot Town. Oliver Scott replaces Max Dyche.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Barnet 2, Aldershot Town 0. Nicke Kabamba (Barnet).

  12. Second Half

    Second Half begins Barnet 1, Aldershot Town 0.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, Barnet 1, Aldershot Town 0.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Barnet 1, Aldershot Town 0. Danny Collinge (Barnet).

  15. Booking

    Aaron Jones (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Booking

    Idris Kanu (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Booking

    Haji Mnoga (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Booking

    Jack Barham (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield108112617925
2Solihull Moors10640189922
3Barnet107122113822
4Bromley105321510518
5Gateshead1044224131116
6Woking104421410416
7Hartlepool105142121016
8Rochdale104331612415
9Ebbsfleet104151614213
10Halifax103431010013
11Altrincham102621517-212
12Dorking103341115-412
13Wealdstone103341115-412
14Oxford City102531816211
15Dag & Red103251013-311
16Boreham Wood102531013-311
17Aldershot103251721-411
18Eastleigh102531117-611
19Oldham102441115-410
20Maidenhead United10244712-510
21York101451319-67
22Kidderminster10145412-87
23Southend10514171256
24Fylde101271525-105
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC