Close menu
League One
PeterboroughPeterborough United19:45CheltenhamCheltenham Town
Venue: Weston Homes Stadium

Peterborough United v Cheltenham Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter8512104616
2Port Vale7511810-216
3Oxford Utd7502127515
4Stevenage8431116515
5Barnsley7412167913
6Portsmouth7340103713
7Bolton7412139413
8Wycombe741289-113
9Lincoln City7331117412
10Cambridge740396312
11Derby7313129310
12Peterborough7313910-110
13Bristol Rovers72328809
14Blackpool723246-29
15Shrewsbury730448-49
16Leyton Orient8224713-68
17Charlton7214810-27
18Carlisle814379-27
19Northampton721457-27
20Wigan741212845
21Reading73046605
22Burton7025211-92
23Cheltenham701609-91
24Fleetwood7016313-101
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC