Lyndon Dykes' injury-time equaliser for Queens Park Rangers condemned Swansea City to their worst start to a league season for 32 years.
Swans boss Michael Duff thought Josh Ginnelly's early deflected goal was the stroke of luck they so desperately needed after six games without a win.
However the hosts dominated the second half before substitute Dykes headed in Ilias Chair's cross in the 93rd minute to salvage a draw.
Swansea finished with 10 men after striker Ollie Cooper was shown two yellow cards in the space of a minute in added time.
The win lifts Rangers to 17th and offers under-fire boss Gareth Ainsworth some breathing space, despite claiming just five wins in 21 games in charge.
However there will be some encouragement from the way his side dominated the second half that deserved a point - at the least.
Anniversary blues
The result saw Swansea drop into the relegation zone, ironically on the tenth anniversary of one of the most significant results in the club's history.
Few who watched Michael Laudrup's League Cup champions win 3-0 at Valencia in the Europa League on 19 September, 2013, could have imagined Swansea would be in this predicament.
Duff made five changes to the side beaten by arch rivals Cardiff in the south Wales derby on Saturday, including a debut for England Under-20s defender Bashir Humphreys, on loan from Chelsea.
And it was one of those new faces - combined with a slice of luck - who opened the scoring after just seven minutes.
Rangers' goalkeeper Asmir Begovic denied Jamal Lowe but his save deflected off the on-rushing Ginnelly for his first Swans league goal.
The midfielder knew little of his effort but Swansea will have cared little for style given their miserable form.
Rangers had fared little better with just two wins from six league games, and just one victory at Loftus Road since last October.
They steadily recovered from the early blow and should have been level before half-time when Sinclair Armstrong beat the offside only to balloon his effort over the bar.
Ainsworth fired up his players during the break as Paul Smyth and Ilias Chair twice combined to go close early in the second half.
Swansea's Wales defender Ben Cabango was in fine form during a frenetic second half that saw plenty of effort - if little class.
However the visitors' were left heart-broken during eight chaotic minutes of added time.
Dykes beat Cabango to yet another quality delivery from Chair to level the scores.
In contrast, Swans' own replacement striker - Cooper - was first booked for a needless foul on Charlie Kelman before seeing red just 60 seconds later for a nasty challenge on Dykes.
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away17
