PrestonPreston North End2BirminghamBirmingham City1

Preston North End 2-1 Birmingham City: Championship leaders come from behind to remain unbeaten

Milutin Osmajic strikes the ball into the net beyond John Ruddy
Milutin Osmajic scored his first goal for Preston since signing for the club on transfer deadline day

Championship leaders Preston came from behind to continue their unbeaten start to the league season with victory over Birmingham at Deepdale.

Jay Stansfield struck 40 seconds after half-time to put the visitors ahead, yet Blues' lead did not last long as Krystian Bielik headed into his own net from a corner six minutes later to level the scores.

Milutin Osmajic then scored his first goal since arriving from Spanish side Cadiz on transfer deadline day to complete the turnaround, slotting the ball between the legs of goalkeeper John Ruddy.

The win was Preston's sixth in a row and sees them remain at the top of the table, while Birmingham were consigned to their second consecutive defeat and slip to seventh.

Line-ups

Preston

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Woodman
  • 14Storey
  • 26WhatmoughBooked at 48minsSubstituted forHughesat 52'minutes
  • 6Lindsay
  • 44Potts
  • 13McCannSubstituted forBradyat 51'minutes
  • 18LedsonSubstituted forWhitemanat 68'minutes
  • 23Millar
  • 25Holmes
  • 8Browne
  • 28OsmajicBooked at 68minsSubstituted forFrökjaer-Jensenat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Cunningham
  • 4Whiteman
  • 10Frökjaer-Jensen
  • 11Brady
  • 16Hughes
  • 17Stewart
  • 20Woodburn
  • 21Cornell
  • 33Best

Birmingham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Ruddy
  • 12Drameh
  • 5Sanderson
  • 26Long
  • 23Longelo
  • 34SunjicSubstituted forBacunaat 71'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 6BielikSubstituted forGardnerat 88'minutes
  • 45BurkeSubstituted forJamesat 88'minutes
  • 11Miyoshi
  • 14AndersonSubstituted forHoganat 82'minutes
  • 28Stansfield

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 4Roberts
  • 7Bacuna
  • 9Hogan
  • 19James
  • 20Gardner
  • 27Khela
  • 43Dixon
  • 44Aiwu
Referee:
Dean Whitestone
Attendance:
15,838

Match Stats

Home TeamPrestonAway TeamBirmingham
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home10
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Preston North End 2, Birmingham City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Preston North End 2, Birmingham City 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City).

  4. Post update

    Liam Lindsay (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gary Gardner (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cody Drameh.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City. Gary Gardner replaces Krystian Bielik.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City. Jordan James replaces Oliver Burke because of an injury.

  8. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  9. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Oliver Burke (Birmingham City).

  10. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Liam Millar (Preston North End).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by John Ruddy.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Duane Holmes (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Emmanuel Longelo.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Birmingham City. Juninho Bacuna tries a through ball, but Scott Hogan is caught offside.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City. Scott Hogan replaces Keshi Anderson.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Preston North End. Mads Frökjaer-Jensen replaces Milutin Osmajic because of an injury.

  17. Post update

    Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Liam Millar (Preston North End).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Kevin Long.

  20. Booking

    Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Preston7610125719
2Ipswich7601137618
3Leicester6501115615
4Norwich6411158713
5Bristol City733196312
6Hull6321107311
7Birmingham732287111
8Sunderland6312126610
9Cardiff73131312110
10Blackburn631289-110
11Southampton73131117-610
12Leeds623110739
13Watford62229548
14West Brom622210918
15Coventry7142111017
16Plymouth72141011-17
17Huddersfield6213610-47
18Millwall621348-47
19QPR7214712-57
20Stoke620457-26
21Rotherham6114713-64
22Swansea7034712-53
23Sheff Wed7025511-62
24Middlesbrough7025514-92
View full Championship table

