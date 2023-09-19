Last updated on .From the section Championship

Milutin Osmajic scored his first goal for Preston since signing for the club on transfer deadline day

Championship leaders Preston came from behind to continue their unbeaten start to the league season with victory over Birmingham at Deepdale.

Jay Stansfield struck 40 seconds after half-time to put the visitors ahead, yet Blues' lead did not last long as Krystian Bielik headed into his own net from a corner six minutes later to level the scores.

Milutin Osmajic then scored his first goal since arriving from Spanish side Cadiz on transfer deadline day to complete the turnaround, slotting the ball between the legs of goalkeeper John Ruddy.

The win was Preston's sixth in a row and sees them remain at the top of the table, while Birmingham were consigned to their second consecutive defeat and slip to seventh.

