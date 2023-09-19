Match ends, Preston North End 2, Birmingham City 1.
Championship leaders Preston came from behind to continue their unbeaten start to the league season with victory over Birmingham at Deepdale.
Jay Stansfield struck 40 seconds after half-time to put the visitors ahead, yet Blues' lead did not last long as Krystian Bielik headed into his own net from a corner six minutes later to level the scores.
Milutin Osmajic then scored his first goal since arriving from Spanish side Cadiz on transfer deadline day to complete the turnaround, slotting the ball between the legs of goalkeeper John Ruddy.
The win was Preston's sixth in a row and sees them remain at the top of the table, while Birmingham were consigned to their second consecutive defeat and slip to seventh.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Preston
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Woodman
- 14Storey
- 26WhatmoughBooked at 48minsSubstituted forHughesat 52'minutes
- 6Lindsay
- 44Potts
- 13McCannSubstituted forBradyat 51'minutes
- 18LedsonSubstituted forWhitemanat 68'minutes
- 23Millar
- 25Holmes
- 8Browne
- 28OsmajicBooked at 68minsSubstituted forFrökjaer-Jensenat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Cunningham
- 4Whiteman
- 10Frökjaer-Jensen
- 11Brady
- 16Hughes
- 17Stewart
- 20Woodburn
- 21Cornell
- 33Best
Birmingham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Ruddy
- 12Drameh
- 5Sanderson
- 26Long
- 23Longelo
- 34SunjicSubstituted forBacunaat 71'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 6BielikSubstituted forGardnerat 88'minutes
- 45BurkeSubstituted forJamesat 88'minutes
- 11Miyoshi
- 14AndersonSubstituted forHoganat 82'minutes
- 28Stansfield
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 4Roberts
- 7Bacuna
- 9Hogan
- 19James
- 20Gardner
- 27Khela
- 43Dixon
- 44Aiwu
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
- Attendance:
- 15,838
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Preston North End 2, Birmingham City 1.
Post update
Foul by Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City).
Post update
Liam Lindsay (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gary Gardner (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cody Drameh.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Gary Gardner replaces Krystian Bielik.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Jordan James replaces Oliver Burke because of an injury.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Oliver Burke (Birmingham City).
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Liam Millar (Preston North End).
Post update
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by John Ruddy.
Post update
Attempt saved. Duane Holmes (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Emmanuel Longelo.
Post update
Offside, Birmingham City. Juninho Bacuna tries a through ball, but Scott Hogan is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Scott Hogan replaces Keshi Anderson.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Mads Frökjaer-Jensen replaces Milutin Osmajic because of an injury.
Post update
Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Liam Millar (Preston North End).
Post update
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Kevin Long.
Booking
Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.