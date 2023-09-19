Last updated on .From the section Championship

Matty James' goal virtually ended the game as a contest inside 10 minutes

Bristol City took advantage of a much-changed Plymouth Argyle side to record a thumping Championship win at Ashton Gate.

Sam Bell stabbed home a short-corner routine after just 150 seconds for City before Matty James fired a second into the roof of the net soon after following some good Robins build-up play.

Adam Randell struck low from the edge of the box to pull a goal back for the Pilgrims against the run of play, but Mark Sykes punished some poor defending to restore the hosts' two-goal cushion shortly after.

Harry Cornick rounded off the win with a calm finish with 10 minutes left to inflict Argyle's biggest loss since they were thrashed 4-0 by Bolton in the Papa John's Trophy final at Wembley in early April.

The win lifts the Robins up to fifth in the table while newly-promoted Argyle drop to 16th as they continue to seek a first away win since coming up.

More to follow.