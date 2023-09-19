Close menu
Championship
Bristol CityBristol City4PlymouthPlymouth Argyle1

Bristol City 4-1 Plymouth Argyle: Robins thrash poor Pilgrims in Championship

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Matt James scores Bristol City's second goal
Matty James' goal virtually ended the game as a contest inside 10 minutes

Bristol City took advantage of a much-changed Plymouth Argyle side to record a thumping Championship win at Ashton Gate.

Sam Bell stabbed home a short-corner routine after just 150 seconds for City before Matty James fired a second into the roof of the net soon after following some good Robins build-up play.

Adam Randell struck low from the edge of the box to pull a goal back for the Pilgrims against the run of play, but Mark Sykes punished some poor defending to restore the hosts' two-goal cushion shortly after.

Harry Cornick rounded off the win with a calm finish with 10 minutes left to inflict Argyle's biggest loss since they were thrashed 4-0 by Bolton in the Papa John's Trophy final at Wembley in early April.

The win lifts the Robins up to fifth in the table while newly-promoted Argyle drop to 16th as they continue to seek a first away win since coming up.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Bristol City

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1O'Leary
  • 19TannerBooked at 67mins
  • 26Vyner
  • 4Naismith
  • 3Pring
  • 6James
  • 8WilliamsSubstituted forKingat 71'minutes
  • 17SykesSubstituted forYeboahat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 12KnightSubstituted forGardner-Hickmanat 61'minutes
  • 20BellSubstituted forRobertsat 71'minutes
  • 21WellsBooked at 35minsSubstituted forCornickat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Cornick
  • 10King
  • 11Mehmeti
  • 16Dickie
  • 22Gardner-Hickman
  • 23Bajic
  • 24Roberts
  • 29Yeboah
  • 30Nelson

Plymouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Hazard
  • 29Kesler-Hayden
  • 6Scarr
  • 17Gibson
  • 8Edwards
  • 28CundleSubstituted forAzazat 72'minutes
  • 20Randell
  • 16WarringtonSubstituted forHoughtonat 45'minutes
  • 19WrightSubstituted forWhittakerat 45'minutes
  • 23WaineSubstituted forHardieat 60'minutes
  • 11WrightSubstituted forMumbaat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Mumba
  • 3Gillesphey
  • 4Houghton
  • 7Butcher
  • 9Hardie
  • 10Whittaker
  • 15Bundu
  • 18Azaz
  • 25Burton
Referee:
Matt Donohue
Attendance:
23,017

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamPlymouth
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home18
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bristol City 4, Plymouth Argyle 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bristol City 4, Plymouth Argyle 1.

  3. Booking

    Ephraim Yeboah (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ephraim Yeboah (Bristol City).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Finn Azaz.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Finn Azaz tries a through ball, but Bali Mumba is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Zak Vyner.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle).

  10. Post update

    Ephraim Yeboah (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Finn Azaz.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kal Naismith (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andy King from a direct free kick.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle).

  14. Post update

    Andy King (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Bristol City 4, Plymouth Argyle 1. Harry Cornick (Bristol City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kal Naismith.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Taylor Gardner-Hickman (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matty James (Bristol City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Haydon Roberts (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kal Naismith (Bristol City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ephraim Yeboah.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Haydon Roberts (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kal Naismith.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Preston7610125719
2Ipswich7601137618
3Leicester6501115615
4Norwich6411158713
5Bristol City733196312
6Hull6321107311
7Birmingham732287111
8Sunderland6312126610
9Cardiff73131312110
10Blackburn631289-110
11Southampton73131117-610
12Leeds623110739
13Watford62229548
14West Brom622210918
15Coventry7142111017
16Plymouth72141011-17
17Huddersfield6213610-47
18Millwall621348-47
19QPR7214712-57
20Stoke620457-26
21Rotherham6114713-64
22Swansea7034712-53
23Sheff Wed7025511-62
24Middlesbrough7025514-92
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport