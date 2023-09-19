Match ends, Bristol City 4, Plymouth Argyle 1.
Bristol City took advantage of a much-changed Plymouth Argyle side to record a thumping Championship win at Ashton Gate.
Sam Bell stabbed home a short-corner routine after just 150 seconds for City before Matty James fired a second into the roof of the net soon after following some good Robins build-up play.
Adam Randell struck low from the edge of the box to pull a goal back for the Pilgrims against the run of play, but Mark Sykes punished some poor defending to restore the hosts' two-goal cushion shortly after.
Harry Cornick rounded off the win with a calm finish with 10 minutes left to inflict Argyle's biggest loss since they were thrashed 4-0 by Bolton in the Papa John's Trophy final at Wembley in early April.
The win lifts the Robins up to fifth in the table while newly-promoted Argyle drop to 16th as they continue to seek a first away win since coming up.
Line-ups
Bristol City
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1O'Leary
- 19TannerBooked at 67mins
- 26Vyner
- 4Naismith
- 3Pring
- 6James
- 8WilliamsSubstituted forKingat 71'minutes
- 17SykesSubstituted forYeboahat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 12KnightSubstituted forGardner-Hickmanat 61'minutes
- 20BellSubstituted forRobertsat 71'minutes
- 21WellsBooked at 35minsSubstituted forCornickat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Cornick
- 10King
- 11Mehmeti
- 16Dickie
- 22Gardner-Hickman
- 23Bajic
- 24Roberts
- 29Yeboah
- 30Nelson
Plymouth
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Hazard
- 29Kesler-Hayden
- 6Scarr
- 17Gibson
- 8Edwards
- 28CundleSubstituted forAzazat 72'minutes
- 20Randell
- 16WarringtonSubstituted forHoughtonat 45'minutes
- 19WrightSubstituted forWhittakerat 45'minutes
- 23WaineSubstituted forHardieat 60'minutes
- 11WrightSubstituted forMumbaat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Mumba
- 3Gillesphey
- 4Houghton
- 7Butcher
- 9Hardie
- 10Whittaker
- 15Bundu
- 18Azaz
- 25Burton
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
- Attendance:
- 23,017
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol City 4, Plymouth Argyle 1.
Booking
Ephraim Yeboah (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ephraim Yeboah (Bristol City).
Attempt blocked. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Finn Azaz.
Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Finn Azaz tries a through ball, but Bali Mumba is caught offside.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Zak Vyner.
Foul by Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle).
Post update
Ephraim Yeboah (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Finn Azaz.
Attempt missed. Kal Naismith (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andy King from a direct free kick.
Foul by Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle).
Andy King (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City 4, Plymouth Argyle 1. Harry Cornick (Bristol City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kal Naismith.
Attempt blocked. Taylor Gardner-Hickman (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Matty James (Bristol City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Haydon Roberts (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Kal Naismith (Bristol City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ephraim Yeboah.
Attempt saved. Haydon Roberts (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kal Naismith.