CardiffCardiff City3CoventryCoventry City2

Cardiff City 3-2 Coventry City: Bluebirds win again as they see off visitors

By Chris WathanBBC Sport Wales at Cardiff City Stadium

Karlan Grant attacks for Cardiff City
Cardiff City beat Welsh rivals Swansea City for the first time in five attempts last weekend

Cardiff City's momentum continues to build under Erol Bulut as they condemned Coventry City to their second defeat of the season.

Second-half goals from Karlan Grant and Kion Etete ensured back-to-back Cardiff wins for the first time since February.

Coventry, who had drawn their last four, looked as though they might make it five when Matt Godden cancelled out Dimitrios Goutas' early opener.

But, although not completely convincing - and despite a late second from Godden - it was a straight-forward enough win for Bulut's side, who moved into the top-half of the table for the first time this term.

Last year's play-off finalists Coventry, who had not lost since their opening day defeat at Leicester, slipped further having never truly imposed themselves, despite striker's Godden's best efforts as he made it six goals in eight games.

And while Cardiff - nor the Cardiff City Stadium atmosphere - carried the same fervour and frenzy as their south Wales derby win against Swansea City at the weekend, the result ensured that the feel-good factor continues into Sunday's trip to Sunderland.

And all done without Aaron Ramsey. The Wales captain, so influential and inspiring in the win over bitter rivals Swansea City three days earlier, was given the evening off after his exertions.

It was the first time Cardiff had been without the 32-year-old in this Championship campaign, although his absence was not keenly felt in terms of the contest. Initially, at any rate.

Ollie Tanner, on a high from his goalscoring impact on Saturday night and brought back into the starting XI, made dangerous early inroads.

And Ramsey's replacement, skipper Joe Ralls, had a hand in the opener. His eighth minute corner was not particularly threatening, yet Sky Blue shirts had somehow ignored the lurking run from Goutas. His thumping header was the predictable outcome, the goal the Greece international's first in British football.

The control was Cardiff's and so Bulut's frustration would have been justified when, after a 35th minute corner was not properly cleared, Godden helped on Liam Kelly's ball past Jak Alnwick.

Energised, Coventry hinted that they would put a poor opening behind them and ask questions of a Cardiff side who had already thrown away winning positions twice before this season.

Yet, with Tanner involved again, Cardiff rallied, responded and restored their lead just after the hour mark. A smart cross from Ryan Wintle saw Grant slip away from the poor marking of substitute Tasuhiro Sakamoto, stooping to head past Ben Wilson.

It was Grant's first goal following his summer loan move from West Brom, showing some signs that he is growing into a threat for Bulut's side. Mark Robins, meanwhile, will only bemoan the second example of lax defending.

Alnwick, fresh from signing a new deal earlier in the week, did have to scramble to save a Kasey Palmer effort following some scruffy Cardiff play at the back.

But the points seemed secured for the hosts when Perry Ng lofted a pass into the run of substitute Etete, the former Tottenham man lashing home with six minutes normal time.

Godden did rise high to head past Alnwick in injury time, but a Coventry comeback so late on never really looked likely. They will now wait to play a post-Neil Warnock Huddersfield on Monday to try to rediscover their form.

Cardiff, though, with three home wins in a row for the first time since February 2022, are discovering something of an impetus under Bulut.

Line-ups

Cardiff

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Alnwick
  • 38Ng
  • 4Goutas
  • 5McGuinness
  • 17CollinsBooked at 66mins
  • 6Wintle
  • 8RallsSubstituted forRobinsonat 83'minutes
  • 23SiopisSubstituted forAdamsat 90+7'minutes
  • 32TannerSubstituted forEteteat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 12UgboSubstituted forMéïtéat 71'minutes
  • 16Grant

Substitutes

  • 2Romeo
  • 9Etete
  • 13Rúnarsson
  • 18Adams
  • 19Sawyers
  • 22Méïté
  • 24Panzo
  • 27Colwill
  • 47Robinson

Coventry

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Wilson
  • 22LatibeaudiereBooked at 90mins
  • 5McFadzeanBooked at 90mins
  • 2BinksSubstituted forKitchingat 73'minutes
  • 27van EwijkSubstituted forSakamotoat 53'minutes
  • 28Eccles
  • 6KellySubstituted forAyariat 73'minutes
  • 3Dasilva
  • 45PalmerSubstituted forAllenat 83'minutes
  • 24GoddenBooked at 82mins
  • 11WrightSubstituted forSimmsat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Thomas
  • 7Sakamoto
  • 8Allen
  • 9Simms
  • 15Kitching
  • 21Bidwell
  • 26Ayari
  • 40Collins
  • 49Obikwu
Referee:
Sam Allison
Attendance:
18,297

Match Stats

Home TeamCardiffAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home8
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cardiff City 3, Coventry City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cardiff City 3, Coventry City 2.

  3. Booking

    Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City).

  5. Post update

    Kion Etete (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Cardiff City. Ebou Adams replaces Emmanouil Siopis.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Cardiff City 3, Coventry City 2. Matt Godden (Coventry City) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Jay Dasilva.

  8. Booking

    Kion Etete (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Yasin Ayari (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Perry Ng (Cardiff City).

  11. Post update

    Offside, Cardiff City. Callum Robinson tries a through ball, but Kion Etete is caught offside.

  12. Booking

    Joel Latibeaudiere (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Joel Latibeaudiere (Coventry City).

  14. Post update

    Perry Ng (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Liam Kitching (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kion Etete (Cardiff City).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Allen (Coventry City).

  18. Post update

    Emmanouil Siopis (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Cardiff City 3, Coventry City 1. Kion Etete (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Perry Ng with a through ball.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Coventry City. Ellis Simms replaces Haji Wright.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Preston7610125719
2Ipswich7601137618
3Leicester6501115615
4Norwich6411158713
5Bristol City733196312
6Hull6321107311
7Birmingham732287111
8Sunderland6312126610
9Cardiff73131312110
10Blackburn631289-110
11Southampton73131117-610
12Leeds623110739
13Watford62229548
14West Brom622210918
15Coventry7142111017
16Plymouth72141011-17
17Huddersfield6213610-47
18Millwall621348-47
19QPR7214712-57
20Stoke620457-26
21Rotherham6114713-64
22Swansea7034712-53
23Sheff Wed7025511-62
24Middlesbrough7025514-92
View full Championship table

