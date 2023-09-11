Last updated on .From the section European Football

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has been provisionally suspended from playing because of an anti-doping offence.

Italy's national anti-doping tribunal said Pogba returned a test with elevated levels of testosterone after Juve's 3-0 win at Udinese on 20 August.

France international Pogba, 30, was an unused substitute but was selected at random for post-match drug testing.

Pogba has played a combined total of 51 minutes as a substitute this season in games with Bologna and Empoli.

