Scottish gossip: Danilo, Rangers, Real Betis, Celtic, Feyenoord, Hearts, Gordon
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers forward Danilo issued a defiant thumbs up message from his hospital bed after emergency surgery on the head injury that cut short his scoring appearance in the 2-0 win over St Johnstone. (Sun)
Meanwhile, Rangers' opening Europa League opponents on Thursday, Real Betis, encountered injury problems in their 5-0 defeat by Barcelona with forward Luiz Henrique limping off in the first half and goalkeeper Rui Silva withdrawn at half-time. (Record)
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean queries the decision not to give his side a penalty following a coming together of Chris Kane and Rangers' Tom Lawrence at a corner while his side trailed 1-0. (Scotsman)
Igor Paixao believes he and his Feyenoord team must beat Celtic in Rotterdam on Tuesday to progress from their Champions League group. (Record)
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers believes his team need to be "educated in your pressure" in the Champions League. (Scotsman)
Hearts and Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon will return to full training following his double leg break less than nine months ago. (Sun)
"The quality out there speaks for itself," says Scotland defender Jack Hendry of the players he is playing alongside in Saudi Arabia since moving to Al-Ettifaq. (Scotsman)