Feyenoord face a striker shortage going into Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Celtic in Rotterdam. (Record) external-link

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate tells Japanese media he still has career ambitions "to clear" and has "always had an ultimate goal in mind". (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos' Santos debut as a substitute ended in a 3-0 defeat by Cruzeiro, with his manager Diego Aguirre under pressure after a difficult spell. (Sun) external-link

Defender Filip Helander feared his career might be over after deciding against an operation during the injury interrupted end to his spell at Rangers. (Record) external-link

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram insists the squad are fully behind under pressure manager Michael Beale. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

New Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery gets a ringing endorsement from Tottenham and former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, who is aware of Montgomery from their shared A-League background. (Record) external-link

Postecoglou backs Montgomery to replicate the success the Hibs boss enjoyed in Australia. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Meanwhile, midfielder Dylan Levitt is back in full training at Hibernian following a recent injury. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link