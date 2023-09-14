Scottish gossip: Celtic, Abada, Jota, Rangers, Beale, St Johnstone, Hibs, Aberdeen, Ross County
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers rues the avoidable injury Liel Abada sustained doing a shooting drill on international duty and hopes the Israel winger learns from it. (Record)
However, Rodgers supports Royal Antwerp challenging Uefa rules requiring eight homegrown players to be included in 25-man squads for European competitions. (Scotsman)
The Celtic boss sees the homegrown player rule as a deterrent. (Herald - subscription required)
Dundee manager Tony Docherty admits he was "sick of the sight" of Brendan Rodgers during his first spell at Celtic, when Docherty was Aberdeen assistant, but the Dens Park boss is glad to see Rodgers back in Scottish football. (Record)
Docherty is looking forward to testing himself "against the best" at Celtic Park on Saturday. (Courier - subscription required)
Former Celtic winger Jota has been left out of Al-Ittihad's squad altogether following his £25m summer move. (Sun)
Jota would happily have returned to Celtic before the summer transfer window closed. (Record)
Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson urges Ibrox boss Michael Beale to lean on the wisdom of the club's successful managers of the past. (Record)
Ex-Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter is holding out for an offer from a Champions League club after being sounded out by Rangers to replace Beale. (Football Insider)
Birmingham City boss John Eustace has no interest in taking over at Ibrox. (Sun)
Manager Steven MacLean hopes St Johnstone can make things "uncomfortable" for Rangers on Saturday. (Record)
MacLean believes Saints need to feed of any disgruntlement from Rangers supporters at McDiarmid Park. (Courier - subscription required)
St Johnstone were forced to cut their budget after posting a £1.5m loss. (Sun)
Vicente Besuijen can still have a role at Aberdeen after being left out of their Europa Conference League squad, says manager Barry Robson. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
New Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery cherishes the dressing room rants of his former Sheffield United boss Neil Warnock. (Record)
Montgomery expects Warnock to be asking for tickets to Hibs matches soon. (Scotsman)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay faces welcome selection headaches against Livingston with a near full strength squad. (Press and Journal - subscription required)