Elliot Anderson trained with Scotland prior to the recent win over Cyprus

English-born Newcastle midfielder Elliot Anderson will not be returning to the Scotland fold after leaving the squad during the recent international break. (Express) external-link

Scotland manager Steve Clarke could fast-track Liverpool's teenage attacker Ben Doak into the senior international set-up. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Doak, 17, is prepared to patient for inclusion in Clarke's squad. (Record) external-link

Clarke is wary of overhyping Doak. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Meanwhile, the Scotland boss will make "one or two" additions to his squad before next month's trip to face Spain. (Scotsman) external-link

Defender Ryan Porteous says Scotland will improve after being well beaten by England this week. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Ex-Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter, 48, has turned down the manager's job at Rangers and Lyon. (Sun) external-link

Former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is backed to make new club Santos millions via a transfer back to Europe. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone may opt for two up front against Rangers on Saturday, with Nicky Clark's chances of a return rated at 50-50. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Ex-Ajax and PSV Eindhoven coach Aad de Mos expects Feyenoord to beat Celtic home and away in the Champions League. (Record) external-link

Dundee manager Tony Docherty backs striker Amadou Bakayoko to go on a scoring run after netting for Sierra Leone during the international break. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Ross County boss Malky Mackay sees teenage defender Dylan Smith as a future Staggies captain after he skippered the Scotland Under-19s side. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Former Hearts defender Michael Smith, 35, has joined Yeovil Town on a one-year deal. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link