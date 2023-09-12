Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Andy Robertson and Scotland endured a difficult night against England

Scotland captain Andy Robertson offered an apology after his part in England's second goal after the visitors' 3-1 win at Hampden, and says the Scots "will take a bit of perspective" from the result. (Record) external-link

Former Scotland striker Ally McCoist criticises home fans for booing England's national anthem before kick-off. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate is back in training while defender Cameron Carter-Vickers could return from injury next month. (Record) external-link

Former Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos says his final season at Ibrox was hampered by "a very complicated injury". (Record) external-link

Winger Vicente Besuijen has not been included in Aberdeen's Europa Conference League squad. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean recalls former team-mate Chris Millar's highly emotional state before they both helped the Perth side win the Scottish Cup in 2014 and says he wondered whether the midfielder would be able to play. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Sacked Lee Johnson believes he should have been given more time at Hibernian and says the team's European schedule was to blame for their poor domestic form. (Record) external-link

Leaving Dundee United's academy for Dundee's changed Lyall Cameron's career, reveals the midfielder. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Having four players away on international duty is the kind of club Dundee want to be, says manager Tony Docherty. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Scotland Under-21 defender Ibane Bowat is delighted to have signed a new deal at Fulham. (Herald - subscription) external-link