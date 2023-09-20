Women's Nations League: Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland Date: Saturday, 23 September Kick-off: 13:00 BST Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

For one team it's a new beginning, for another it's a fresh start.

A rivalry like Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is unique, but Saturday's game between the sides has more intrigue than usual.

With the Republic of Ireland's maiden World Cup coming 12 months after Northern Ireland's appearance at Euro 2022, the similarities between the neighbours are striking.

Coming off the back of their first major tournament, where both teams suffered a group-stage exit and there was an injured captain and managerial controversy in the build-up, the post-tournament outlook was somewhat cloudy.

Now, at different stages on their journey, they begin the inaugural Nations League against each other in Dublin.

BBC Sport takes a look at where each team sits before Saturday's derby.

Oxtoby making right noises

Tanya Oxtoby has made a good first impression as Northern Ireland manager

Let's start with that new beginning. After a long, long wait, things are starting to look good for Northern Ireland after the appointment of Tanya Oxtoby as their new manager.

When Kenny Shiels left his role in January, there was a void for eight months until Oxtoby, who most recently was Emma Hayes' assistant at Women's Super League club Chelsea, was appointed in August.

Andrew Waterworth and Gail Redmond stepped in for the interim, and defeats by Wales and Scotland were followed up by an impressive win in the Czech Republic.

That victory, plus glimpses in the defeats by their home nations rivals, can be a reason for optimism with someone like Oxtoby - who has presented a clear, long-term vision - at the helm.

Oxtoby, visibly enthused by her new position, inherits a squad with the hunger for more success after the Euro 2022 finals appearance.

The Australian made a strong impression in her first press conference, and that positive feeling is mirrored by the players.

There is an exciting mix of experience and youth in the squad, and there is no doubt this Northern Ireland team have the potential to qualify for another major tournament.

With Oxtoby in the dugout, all eyes are now on the future and fuelling momentum that has staggered since the Euro 2022 finals.

More questions than answers for the Republic

The dynamic between former manager Vera Pauw and captain Katie McCabe caused a stir at the World Cup

For the Republic of Ireland, it may be a fresh start but there are still plenty of question marks after their World Cup adventure in the summer.

Despite the highs of reaching a first major tournament, Vera Pauw's exit from the role of manager has been noisy to say the least and has rumbled on into the Nations League.

If anyone thought the topic of Pauw had been left in the summer, it was dismissed with aplomb with Diane Caldwell's astonishing press conference on Monday, where she picked apart her former manager and said the team had qualified for the World Cup "in spite" of the Dutchwoman, not because of her.

Eileen Gleeson has been handed the reins on an interim basis, initially for the opening two games, and will be tasked with steadying the ship. She has said she does not want the job full-time, but there is a feeling that the Nations League could be an audition for the former Glasgow City and Peamount United manager.

It's not all negative and the Republic squad is brimming with talent and players who will be out to prove a point.

While Northern Ireland are settled for the foreseeable, things are less clear for the Republic. However, they are heading into the Nations League off the back of a memorable World Cup and their opener against Northern Ireland is like a homecoming in what will be a historic first game at the Aviva Stadium.

The players, Gleeson and the FAI will be determined to park the outside noise and get the focus back on the pitch, no matter how difficult that may be.

Offering a potential back door into the next Euros, the inaugural Nations League is an opportunity for both sides. Now it is time to see who will grasp it with both hands.