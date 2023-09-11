Close menu
Euro Under-21 Qualifying
Luxembourg U21Luxembourg U210England U21England U213

Luxembourg U21s 0-3 England U21s: Liam Delap, Callum Doyle and Cole Palmer score in Euro 2025 qualifier

Last updated on .From the section Football

Liam Delap scoring a goal for England
Liam Delap has scored twice for Hull City in 2023-24 since joining them on a season-long loan from Manchester City

European Under-21 champions England made a winning start to the defence of their title with a routine qualifying victory in Luxembourg.

Lee Carsley's Young Lions beat Spain 1-0 in July's final and won comfortably in their first 2025 qualifier.

Liam Delap scored on his Under-21s debut from Cole Palmer's pass just before half-time and Noni Madueke set up Callum Doyle to make it 2-0.

Palmer added a third from 15 yards with the strike going in off the crossbar.

Hull's Delap and Leicester's Doyle are on loan from Manchester City, from where Palmer moved to Chelsea for an initial £40m on 1 September.

The win takes England top of Group F, with Azerbaijan, Northern Ireland, Serbia and Ukraine also in the same section.

Only the group winners are guaranteed a place in the 2025 tournament in Slovakia.

Three of the nine group runners-up will also advance automatically, while the other six nations that come second will enter the play-offs to decide the final three places.

England are next in action on 12 October when they entertain Serbia at Nottingham Forest's City Ground, before an away match four days later against Ukraine, with that game taking place in Kosice, Slovakia.

Line-ups

Luxembourg U21

Formation 5-4-1

  • 12Latik
  • 2Torres
  • 15Agostinelli
  • 14Fernandes
  • 5Sinner
  • 3LoheiBooked at 11minsSubstituted forCardosoat 55'minutes
  • 16Irigoyen
  • 8MartinsBooked at 3minsSubstituted forAfonsoat 78'minutes
  • 6MonteiroBooked at 48minsSubstituted forEnglaroat 55'minutes
  • 11TurpingSubstituted forRosslerat 72'minutes
  • 7Alves RodriguesSubstituted forCorreiaat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Do Rego
  • 4Englaro
  • 9Preljevic
  • 10Correia
  • 13Skenderovic
  • 17Rossler
  • 18Viegas
  • 19Cardoso
  • 20Afonso

England U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Trafford
  • 2Lewis
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 23WoodBooked at 44minsSubstituted forCresswellat 77'minutes
  • 3Doyle
  • 10Palmer
  • 6HackneySubstituted forPatinoat 84'minutes
  • 19Elliott
  • 11MaduekeSubstituted forMcAteeat 77'minutes
  • 9DelapSubstituted forScarlettat 63'minutes
  • 17Iling-JuniorSubstituted forBynoe-Gittensat 63'minutesBooked at 70mins

Substitutes

  • 4Cresswell
  • 7McAtee
  • 8Patino
  • 12Norton-Cuffy
  • 13Beadle
  • 16Humphreys
  • 18Scarlett
  • 20Edozie
  • 21Bynoe-Gittens
Referee:
Milos Savovic

Match Stats

Home TeamLuxembourg U21Away TeamEngland U21
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home2
Away20
Shots on Target
Home2
Away9
Corners
Home1
Away10
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Luxembourg U21 0, England U21 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Luxembourg U21 0, England U21 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cole Palmer (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McAtee.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Doyle (England U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cole Palmer with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Fränz Sinner.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, England U21. Charlie Patino replaces Hayden Hackney.

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Rico Lewis (England U21).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Cole Palmer (England U21).

  9. Post update

    Ivan Englaro (Luxembourg U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by James McAtee (England U21).

  11. Post update

    Hugo Afonso (Luxembourg U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Luxembourg U21. Hugo Afonso replaces Fabio Martins.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, England U21. Charlie Cresswell replaces Nathan Wood.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, England U21. James McAtee replaces Noni Madueke.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucas Correia (Luxembourg U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Taylor Harwood-Bellis (England U21).

  17. Post update

    Dylan Cardoso (Luxembourg U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cole Palmer (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Noni Madueke.

  19. Post update

    Nathan Wood (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Noah Rossler (Luxembourg U21).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 11th September 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia U2121102024
2Norway U2111007073
3Republic of Ireland U2111003213
4Italy U2110100001
5Türkiye U21100123-10
6San Marino U21200209-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2111006063
2Hungary U2111002023
3Belgium U2110100001
4Kazakhstan U21201102-21
5Scotland U2100000000
6Malta U21100106-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands U2111003033
2North Macedonia U2111001013
3Georgia U2111002023
4Sweden U2121015143
5Moldova U21210134-13
6Gibraltar U213003110-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland U2111003033
2Kosovo U21210123-13
3Bulgaria U2110101101
4Estonia U21201113-21
5Germany U2100000000
6Israel U2100000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania U2111002113
2Finland U2100000000
3Montenegro U2100000000
4Romania U2100000000
5Switzerland U2100000000
6Armenia U21100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2111003033
2Luxembourg U21210113-23
3Azerbaijan U2100000000
4Serbia U2100000000
5Ukraine U2100000000
6Northern Ireland U21100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands U2121105414
2Portugal U2111003033
3Belarus U21403145-13
4Andorra U21403136-33
5Greece U2110101101
6Croatia U2100000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2111004043
2Slovenia U21210125-33
3Austria U2110101101
4Cyprus U2110101101
5Bosnia and Herzegovina U21100112-10

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2121104314
2Wales U2110102201
3Czech Rep U2100000000
4Iceland U2100000000
5Lithuania U21100112-10
View full Euro Under-21 Qualifying tables

