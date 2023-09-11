Match ends, Luxembourg U21 0, England U21 3.
European Under-21 champions England made a winning start to the defence of their title with a routine qualifying victory in Luxembourg.
Lee Carsley's Young Lions beat Spain 1-0 in July's final and won comfortably in their first 2025 qualifier.
Liam Delap scored on his Under-21s debut from Cole Palmer's pass just before half-time and Noni Madueke set up Callum Doyle to make it 2-0.
Palmer added a third from 15 yards with the strike going in off the crossbar.
Hull's Delap and Leicester's Doyle are on loan from Manchester City, from where Palmer moved to Chelsea for an initial £40m on 1 September.
The win takes England top of Group F, with Azerbaijan, Northern Ireland, Serbia and Ukraine also in the same section.
Only the group winners are guaranteed a place in the 2025 tournament in Slovakia.
Three of the nine group runners-up will also advance automatically, while the other six nations that come second will enter the play-offs to decide the final three places.
England are next in action on 12 October when they entertain Serbia at Nottingham Forest's City Ground, before an away match four days later against Ukraine, with that game taking place in Kosice, Slovakia.
Line-ups
Luxembourg U21
Formation 5-4-1
- 12Latik
- 2Torres
- 15Agostinelli
- 14Fernandes
- 5Sinner
- 3LoheiBooked at 11minsSubstituted forCardosoat 55'minutes
- 16Irigoyen
- 8MartinsBooked at 3minsSubstituted forAfonsoat 78'minutes
- 6MonteiroBooked at 48minsSubstituted forEnglaroat 55'minutes
- 11TurpingSubstituted forRosslerat 72'minutes
- 7Alves RodriguesSubstituted forCorreiaat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Do Rego
- 4Englaro
- 9Preljevic
- 10Correia
- 13Skenderovic
- 17Rossler
- 18Viegas
- 19Cardoso
- 20Afonso
England U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Trafford
- 2Lewis
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 23WoodBooked at 44minsSubstituted forCresswellat 77'minutes
- 3Doyle
- 10Palmer
- 6HackneySubstituted forPatinoat 84'minutes
- 19Elliott
- 11MaduekeSubstituted forMcAteeat 77'minutes
- 9DelapSubstituted forScarlettat 63'minutes
- 17Iling-JuniorSubstituted forBynoe-Gittensat 63'minutesBooked at 70mins
Substitutes
- 4Cresswell
- 7McAtee
- 8Patino
- 12Norton-Cuffy
- 13Beadle
- 16Humphreys
- 18Scarlett
- 20Edozie
- 21Bynoe-Gittens
- Referee:
- Milos Savovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away9
- Corners
- Home1
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Luxembourg U21 0, England U21 3.
Attempt saved. Cole Palmer (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McAtee.
Attempt missed. Callum Doyle (England U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cole Palmer with a cross following a corner.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Fränz Sinner.
Substitution, England U21. Charlie Patino replaces Hayden Hackney.
Hand ball by Rico Lewis (England U21).
Foul by Cole Palmer (England U21).
Post update
Ivan Englaro (Luxembourg U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James McAtee (England U21).
Post update
Hugo Afonso (Luxembourg U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Luxembourg U21. Hugo Afonso replaces Fabio Martins.
Substitution, England U21. Charlie Cresswell replaces Nathan Wood.
Substitution, England U21. James McAtee replaces Noni Madueke.
Attempt saved. Lucas Correia (Luxembourg U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Taylor Harwood-Bellis (England U21).
Post update
Dylan Cardoso (Luxembourg U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Cole Palmer (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Noni Madueke.
Nathan Wood (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Noah Rossler (Luxembourg U21).