Paul Onuachu: Southampton striker joins Trabzonspor on loan
Last updated on .From the section Southampton
Southampton striker Paul Onuachu has joined Turkish side Trabzonspor on a season-long loan.
He joined Saints from Belgian club Genk in January and made 11 appearances in the Premier League before they were relegated, failing to score.
But the 29-year-old has only featured once in Russell Martin's side so far this campaign as a substitute in an EFL Cup game.
Saints are seventh in the Championship and won three of five matches.
