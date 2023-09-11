Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Paul Onuachu only made one appearance for Southampton this season

Southampton striker Paul Onuachu has joined Turkish side Trabzonspor on a season-long loan.

He joined Saints from Belgian club Genk in January and made 11 appearances in the Premier League before they were relegated, failing to score.

But the 29-year-old has only featured once in Russell Martin's side so far this campaign as a substitute in an EFL Cup game.

Saints are seventh in the Championship and won three of five matches.

