Kyle Cameron's equaliser against MK Dons was his first goal for Notts County in the EFL

Captain Kyle Cameron says Notts County will not get carried away with their strong start to the League Two season.

Cameron's equaliser in Saturday's draw with MK Dons ensured Notts stretched their unbeaten run to six games.

The result meant Notts, who are again aiming for promotion this season, slipped from top spot in the fourth tier to second in the table.

"There is still a long way to go and a hell of a lot of games still to play," Cameron told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"We can't get carried away.

"We have to just keep working hard, put our heads down and keep doing what the gaffer wants and hopefully by the end of the season we're up and around it.

"Obviously, from the opening day to now, it's a big big change and we're just trying to slowly but surely keep improving and keep working our way to being one of the best in the division".

The 26-year-old's goal was his first in the English Football League in seven years, with his last coming in 2016 when he played for York City.

"It was a while ago, I was only 18 there - I was just a young pup coming through," he said.

"It was about a 20-yard header, it was just inside the box from a corner but I count that one as the best I've scored in the EFL."

On scoring more for Notts County he said: "It's good to get that EFL tally started up again and hopefully, I can add a couple more this season".