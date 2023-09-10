Jersey Bulls have scored seven goals and conceded none in their last three matches

Gary Freeman says defensive improvement has been a major factor in his Jersey Bulls side's recent upturn in form.

Having lost two of their opening three games they have gone on to win each of their last three matches without conceding a single goal.

It has seen them go third in Combined Counties League Premier Division South.

"There was a spell earlier in the season when we were a little bit open and teams were hitting long balls and causing us a problem," Freeman said.

"We've tried to address that, and I think in these last three games you've seen we just look a little bit more solid."

Jersey beat bottom side Epsom and Ewell 2-0 on Saturday to add to wins away at Colliers Wood United and Balham.

"I think everything we need to do needs to come from a solid foundation, and even before the game we spoke with the players about how great we are on the ball popping it around," Freeman added to BBC Radio Jersey.

"But I enjoy watching Luke Campbell and Jay Giles defend, Euan van der Vliet making saves, it's all part of the whole group that we need to be to keep clean sheets and I though they did it well.

"You do have to make sure you're solid first. I think it's something we just need to keep building on, and build on the defensive structure and hopefully the forward play will take care of itself."