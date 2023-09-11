Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Adriana Leon has played 99 times for Canada, scoring 29 goals

Aston Villa have signed Canadian winger Adriana Leon from Manchester United on a two-year contract.

The Olympic gold medallist, 30, is Villa's sixth signing of the summer.

Leon started all three Canada matches at the recent World Cup, scoring against the Republic of Ireland.

"Adriana is someone we've monitored over the last 18 months and is someone who has displayed great pedigree in the Barclays WSL," Villa manager Carla Ward said.

"She can play off both sides and will add another dimension to our evolving group."

Leon made only five Women's Super League appearances for United last season, all from the bench, before joining Portland Thorns on a short-term loan.