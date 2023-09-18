Close menu
Premier League
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest1BurnleyBurnley1

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Burnley: Callum Hudson-Odoi stunner on his debut earns home side a draw

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at the City Ground

Zeki Amdouni
Zeki Amdouni scored the winner in the Carabao Cup against Nottingham Forest just 20 days ago

Callum Hudson-Odoi scored a glorious equaliser on his Nottingham Forest debut to earn a Premier League draw against Burnley.

The Clarets looked to be controlling the game but deadline day signing Hudson-Odoi had other ideas, curling a stunning strike into the top corner on the hour mark.

Burnley had taken a first-half lead through Zeki Amdouni's well-taken shot into the bottom corner after fine work by the lively teenager Luca Koleosho.

Swiss striker Amdouni, who scored the winner here in the Carabao Cup just 20 days ago, had already given goalkeeper Matt Turner a warning sign with a stinging drive from range before netting a cool finish.

Vincent Kompany's visitors thought they had grabbed the winner 12 minutes from time when Lyle Foster stroked in from close range, but it was ruled out for a handball by Sander Berge in the build-up.

Burnley's night then ended on a sour note when top scorer Foster was sent off for violent conduct in injury time, after a needless off-the-ball elbow on Ryan Yates.

Following three straight defeats, the result allows Burnley to get off the mark this season, while Forest have made a decent start to the campaign with seven points from five games.

A point apiece a fair result

These two sides met at the City Ground for the second time in three weeks and it seemed like a repeat result was on the cards.

Burnley's club record signing Amdouni converted a 90th-minute winner to send his side through to the EFL Cup third round at the expense of Forest last month.

And he netted again on Monday night with a drilled effort from the edge of the box after being set up by Italy youth international Koleosho, who outpaced home skipper Joe Worrall close to the byeline.

Koleosho impressed, giving Argentine World Cup winner Gonzalo Montiel the runaround throughout the game before being replaced by Belgium international Mike Tresor.

This was a solid showing from Kompany's men in their first away game of the campaign after conceding three or more goals in all their matches so far.

A club-record five consecutive Premier League defeats was avoided but their return to the top-flight has been a struggle after cantering to the Championship title last season.

Forest, though, hit back in the second period through Hudson-Odoi's brilliant finish with the side highlighting their prowess in front of goal by scoring in their 12th straight top-flight game.

The equaliser came from Taiwo Awoniyi's knockdown and the Nigeria striker is becoming an integral part of a Forest side that keeps changing personnel, now contributing a goal or assist in his last nine league games.

The two sides face Manchester clubs on Saturday - Forest travelling to Treble winners and league leaders Manchester City (kick-off 15:00 BST), while Burnley host United on the same day (20:00).

Player of the match

Hudson-OdoiCallum Hudson-Odoi

with an average of 7.48

Nottingham Forest

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Turner
  • 29MontielBooked at 34minsSubstituted forTavaresat 53'minutes
  • 4Worrall
  • 26McKenna
  • 43Aina
  • 6Sangaré
  • 5MangalaBooked at 32minsSubstituted forYatesat 71'minutes
  • 21Elanga
  • 10Gibbs-White
  • 14Hudson-OdoiSubstituted forOrigiat 71'minutes
  • 9AwoniyiSubstituted forWoodat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Tavares
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 11Wood
  • 12Nascimento dos Santos
  • 16Domínguez
  • 19Niakhaté
  • 22Yates
  • 23Vlachodimos
  • 27Origi

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1TraffordBooked at 11mins
  • 14RobertsBooked at 90mins
  • 28Al Dakhil
  • 5BeyerSubstituted forDelcroixat 87'minutes
  • 3Taylor
  • 24CullenBooked at 90mins
  • 8Brownhill
  • 7GudmundssonSubstituted forZarouryat 63'minutes
  • 25AmdouniSubstituted forBergeat 64'minutes
  • 30KoleoshoSubstituted forTrésorat 76'minutes
  • 17FosterBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 4Cork
  • 9Rodríguez
  • 10Manuel
  • 16Berge
  • 19Zaroury
  • 21A Ramsey
  • 31Trésor
  • 44Delcroix
  • 49Muric
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
28,958

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home14
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home16
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Burnley 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Burnley 1.

  3. Booking

    Josh Cullen (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Josh Cullen (Burnley).

  5. Post update

    Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Nottingham Forest. Ola Aina tries a through ball, but Ibrahim Sangaré is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ola Aina.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Taylor (Burnley).

  9. Post update

    Divock Origi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Burnley. Josh Brownhill tries a through ball, but Mike Trésor is caught offside.

  11. Booking

    Connor Roberts (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Dismissal

    Lyle Foster (Burnley) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  13. Post update

    VAR Decision: Card upgraded Lyle Foster (Burnley).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Lyle Foster (Burnley).

  15. Post update

    Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mike Trésor (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Brownhill (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ameen Al Dakhil (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Josh Brownhill (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).

