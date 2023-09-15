Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Burnley remain without Michael Obafemi and Hjalmar Ekdal due to injury.

Aaron Ramsey should return having sat out the defeat to Tottenham and Anass Zaroury is available again after serving a three-match suspension.

Nottingham Forest could be without Danilo due to the hamstring injury that forced him off during the win over Chelsea.

However, Andrey Santos is available after being ineligible to face his parent club in that match.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Nottingham Forest and Burnley last met in the top flight in the 1970-71 campaign and both matches were won by the home team.

This is their second meeting already this season after the Clarets won a League Cup second-round match 1-0 at the City Ground.

Forest's only win in their last 10 matches against Burnley in all competitions was a 2-0 home victory in the second tier in December 2012.

Nottingham Forest

Defeat for Nottingham Forest would be their 100th in the Premier League.

They have won two of their four top-flight fixtures so far this campaign. Last season, it took them until their 15th league game on 22 November to reach three victories.

Forest are aiming to win five successive top-flight home matches for the first time since a run of seven from April to August 1991 under Brian Clough.

Steve Cooper's side have scored in their last 11 top-flight games, their longest streak since a run of 14 between February and August 1995.

Their only defeat in 17 Premier League home fixtures played on a Monday came against Everton in October 1996.

Taiwo Awoniyi has scored or assisted in each of Forest's last eight league games.

Burnley