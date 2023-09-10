Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Abbie Ferguson celebrates after her cross is deflected in off the knee of the Hearts keeper

Hibernian recorded their first Edinburgh derby victory in over a year, while Rangers went top of the SWPL with an 8-1 routing of Dundee United that featured two hat-tricks.

Goalkeeper Charlotte Parker-Smith's own goal gave Grant Scott's Hibernian a 1-0 victory against Hearts.

That secured the Capital Cup, in front of a 6,583-strong crowd at Tynecastle Park.

There were also wins on Sunday for Spartans, Aberdeen and Partick Thistle.

Glasgow City and Celtic were not in action, having been involved in European fixtures on Saturday.

Rangers initially went behind at Foundation Park after only a minute, when Keira Chuter scored a wonder-goal from 35 yards.

But Kirsty Howat got them level before scoring another two - one of which was a 25-yard free-kick curled into the top corner.

Rio Hardy also scored a hat-trick, including two from the penalty spot. Kirsty Maclean - with another fine strike from distance - and Tessel Middag got the others.

The result puts Jo Potter's side a point clear of Glasgow rivals Celtic - albeit Fran Alonso's side have a game in hand.

Partick Thistle took on Motherwell in one of the two early kick-offs, relying on a late Megan Robb volley to secure the win and keep up their fine start to the new season.

Spartans travelled north to take on Montrose, in search of their first win of the season - and they got it in style.

A Caley Gibb double put them clear before Lauren Berman added gloss to the scoreline, sealing a 3-0 win.

Aberdeen secured their fourth victory of the campaign, winning 4-0 at home against lowly Hamilton Accies.

Bayley Hutchison got the first and quickfire goals from Hannah Stewart and Eva Thomson before half-time killed the game as a contest.

Francesca Ogilvie got the fourth, with the Dons sitting fifth, level on points with Partick Thistle.