Pick your England starting XI to face Scotland in friendly
Last updated on .From the section England
England did not earn rave reviews for their Euro 2024 qualifying draw with Ukraine in Poland - so should they mix things up for Tuesday's friendly with Scotland?
Who would you pick to start at Hampden Park? A whole new XI or stick with the first choice? Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson in or out?
Pick your starting XI below.
My England team for friendly against Scotland
Select your England XI for their friendly against Scotland
