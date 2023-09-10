Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Stephen Kenny's side have suffered four successive defeats in their Euro 2024 qualifying group

Stephen Kenny believes he will remain as Republic of Ireland boss until the end of the Euro 2024 qualifiers despite a fourth defeat in five games.

A 2-1 home loss to the Netherlands on Sunday all but ended the Republic's hopes of qualifying automatically for the finals in Germany.

"Yeah, absolutely," said Kenny when asked if he felt he would be allowed to see out the qualifying campaign.

"We are absolutely gutted that we didn't win there."

An opening victory over group minnows Gibraltar has been followed by four straight defeats and the Republic sit fourth in Group B.

Defeat by France on Thursday was followed by another loss three days later with Adam Idah putting the Irish hosts in front before the Dutch hit back with goals from Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst.

Three qualifiers remain and Kenny is hoping to secure a possible play-off place, although he is aware his future is not certain.

He added: "We've got two matches in October - Greece and Gibraltar in October and Holland in Amsterdam. After that, that's certainly not my decision.

"We'll have to see whether we have the play-off in March, which is still a chance.

"The players gave absolutely everything. They were absolutely excellent, deserved to be in front at half-time but came out the wrong side of the game.

"France are the best team in the world and Holland are one of the best teams in Europe and we're missing four or five of our best players, forwards we are building our team around. But it is what it is. We gave everything and we came up short."

The Republic boss added that the exertions of Thursday's game in Paris which was played in hot conditions may have played a part in his team's inability to maintain their intensity during the second half.

"I was disappointed with the goal we conceded [in the second half].

"For whatever reason, our energy levels of the first half couldn't be sustained, that level of intensity. The 90 minutes in Paris where we put a phenomenal effort in, so that probably had an impact on that.