Manchester United winger Antony has agreed to delay his return to the club "to address allegations" of assault made against him.

The 23-year-old was due back to training on Monday after being dropped from Brazil's squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru.

But United say it has been agreed with the player that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the matter.

Antony denies all the allegations.

More to follow...