Scotland's charge to the brink of Euro 2024 qualification could persuade Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes, 25, to change his international allegiance away from England to join Steve Clarke's squad. (Times external-link - subscription required)

Celtic winger Liel Abada is facing a month on the sidelines after picking up a quad injury while training with Israel. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour says he feels no pressure stepping up to replace summer departures Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister in the heart of the Brighton midfield. (Daily Record) external-link

"The game for us will be serious," says Scotland head coach Steve Clarke of Tuesday's friendly at Hampden. "We're playing England, they'll want to beat us and we want to beat them." (Scotsman) external-link

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke is as good as Unai Emery, Erik Ten Hag, Roberto de Zerbi, Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp, argues Kris Boyd, with the former Kilmarnock and Scotland striker saying he is "on another level completely" when it comes to tactics and organisation. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Captain Alvaro Morata insists Spain will overhaul runaway Group A leaders Scotland and predicts Steve Clarke's side could struggle away to Georgia again. (Herald external-link - subscription required)

Hearts are struggling to find the "right balance" because the squad is far too big, reckons former Tynecastle assistant manager Billy Brown. (Daily Record) external-link

After seeing a move to Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq fall through, former Celtic winger Jota is set to be handed an Al Ittihad escape route by Fenerbahce in Turkey. (Daily Record) external-link