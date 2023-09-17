Close menu
Premier League
EvertonEverton0ArsenalArsenal1

Everton 0-1 Arsenal: Leandro Trossard strike gives Gunners Premier League win

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments353

Substitute Leandro Trossard gives Arsenal their fourth win from five Premier League matches this season by hitting the winner at Everton
Substitute Leandro Trossard earned Arsenal their fourth win from five Premier League matches this season by hitting the winner at Everton

Arsenal dug deep to secure a narrow but well-deserved win over struggling Everton at Goodison Park.

The Gunners - who replaced England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya - have suffered away at Everton in recent years, losing on four of their last five visits.

But the Toffees, still without a Premier League win this season, were desperately short of quality and Arsenal substitute Leandro Trossard broke the deadlock with a classy side-foot finish after 69 minutes.

Arsenal had Gabriel Martinelli's sweeping first half finish narrowly ruled out for offside by Eddie Nketiah in the build up, but the home side could not hold out in the second period as Trossard finished off some patient Gunners probing around the box.

Manager Mikel Arteta was clearly elated as his side maintained their unbeaten start to the season and moved back to within two points of leaders Manchester City.

The home side, meanwhile, look destined for a season of relegation struggle and were a far cry from the side which overpowered Arsenal in manager Sean Dyche's first game in charge in February.

Arsenal joy as Goodison hoodoo ends

Arteta's beaming smile in front of the visiting fans after the final whistle said it all.

The Spaniard was celebrating a vital victory at a venue where he was adored as a player but where he has endured painful experiences as a coach.

The Gunners have cracked in the past in the hothouse atmosphere of Goodison Park, notably last season when they suffered a damaging defeat on Dyche's introduction as Everton boss.

There were no such problems here as they controlled matters against a desperately poor Everton side who gave Raya the most comfortable of games on his Premier League debut for the club.

Tthe new signing from Brentford looking at ease with ball at his feet and was able to indulge in some pretty tame catching practice from a succession of aimless Everton crosses.

The early departure of Martinelli, who went off with a hamstring injury moments after seeing his goal ruled out for offside, was a blow but Trossard made his mark with a clever side-foot finish following neat build-up from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal may have approached the game with a degree of trepidation given past results here, but this was a test they passed comfortably.

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Pickford
  • 18YoungBooked at 45minsSubstituted forPattersonat 87'minutes
  • 6Tarkowski
  • 32Branthwaite
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 10Danjuma
  • 27Gueye
  • 8Onana
  • 16DoucouréSubstituted forGarnerat 80'minutes
  • 7McNeilSubstituted forRamalho Chermitiat 88'minutes
  • 14Gomes BetuncalSubstituted forCalvert-Lewinat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Patterson
  • 5Keane
  • 9Calvert-Lewin
  • 12Neves Virgínia
  • 22Godfrey
  • 28Ramalho Chermiti
  • 37Garner
  • 61Dobbin
  • 62Onyango

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Raya
  • 4White
  • 2Saliba
  • 6GabrielBooked at 48mins
  • 35ZinchenkoSubstituted forTomiyasuat 80'minutes
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 41Rice
  • 21Fábio VieiraSubstituted forHavertzat 80'minutes
  • 7Saka
  • 14NketiahSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 66'minutes
  • 11MartinelliSubstituted forTrossardat 24'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 15Kiwior
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 19Trossard
  • 20Jorginho
  • 24Nelson
  • 29Havertz
Referee:
Simon Hooper

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home8
Away13
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away11
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 0, Arsenal 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 0, Arsenal 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James Tarkowski.

  5. Post update

    Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by James Tarkowski (Everton).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nathan Patterson.

  8. Post update

    David Raya (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by James Tarkowski (Everton).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Youssef Chermiti replaces Dwight McNeil.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Nathan Patterson replaces Ashley Young.

  12. Post update

    Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal).

  13. Post update

    (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal).

  15. Post update

    James Garner (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal).

  17. Post update

    Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Kai Havertz replaces Fábio Vieira.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. James Garner replaces Abdoulaye Doucouré.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Takehiro Tomiyasu replaces Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

346 comments

  • Comment posted by Jerome, today at 18:31

    Dyche is priceless complaining about not enough added time. If you don't want to lose you have to try to score in the 90.

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 18:34

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      I honestly think most Everton fans will have been glad to see the end of that sh*t show. 4 minutes probably too much for most

  • Comment posted by Occams razor, today at 18:30

    Everton taking up where they left off last season

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 18:31

    Just glad to get this fixture out the way. It's usually our bogey game.

    Everton I hate to say it but you are dreadful. It's hard to imagine there are 3 teams worse than you in the PL but guess we'll see in May.

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 18:41

      Alex replied:
      There really are some really bad teams this season. Makes the better teams look good when really they are not.

      People saying what a great start Liverpool have had, that’s not true.
      Chelsea, lucky to get a draw
      Newcastle, lucky to get a win should have been finished off by half time
      Wolves, should have been 2 up by half time with Liverpool lucky to get a draw.

      And I’m a red

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 18:31

    Everton deffo bottom 3 this year

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 18:39

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Joe Royle's face at the end in the crowd spoke volumes. *What the hell have I just watched?*

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 18:31

    It's about time Everton got relegated

  • Comment posted by Ben Zona, today at 18:30

    Once upon a time, Everton were a force in English football. Now they are just a farce.

    • Reply posted by whosdatdandare, today at 18:32

      whosdatdandare replied:
      Because they lost to Arsenal…narrowly.

  • Comment posted by Away days FC, today at 18:30

    Everton to be relegated by Christmas

  • Comment posted by Nolte returns, today at 18:29

    By the laws of the game that was the correct decision for the offside and you can moan about it all you want . What my point is that it's a ridiculous law , Gabriel was passing the ball sideways . Mind boggling stuff , it's like they try to make the game harder to officiate on purpose . Arsenal deserved winners in the end though .

    • Reply posted by non de plume, today at 18:31

      non de plume replied:
      Deserved to win but far from convincing.

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 18:30

    Liverpool win
    Man u lose
    Chelsea draw
    Everton lose

    Another good weekend ay 👍

    • Reply posted by KR, today at 18:32

      KR replied:
      Unfortunately Bristol Rovers won.

  • Comment posted by manxie1954, today at 18:30

    Luton, Sheff.U. and Everton. Going down.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 18:32

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Hope Everton go down. They were dire!! Absolute rubbish team

  • Comment posted by Lord Cowshed, today at 18:32

    Dull game, dull Everton.

    • Reply posted by drew, today at 18:39

      drew replied:
      Dycheball. What a modern fluid system of play. He must have been getting tips from managerial greats of the game like Allardyce, Chris Hughton. Such a dynamic system

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 18:33

    I'll be honest I had mixed feeling when we got Trossard.

    I did not like the way he behaved at Brighton and we'd worked hard to build a culture since MA had taken over.

    However, judging him on his time at arsenal alone he's been fantastic for us. Such a versatile, team player. Just a great great signing!

    • Reply posted by Ted , today at 18:37

      Ted replied:
      Cheating women.

  • Comment posted by Gobshake, today at 18:31

    What is it with Everton fans. Always booing.
    Boo town rats.

    • Reply posted by Sue Dohnim, today at 18:41

      Sue Dohnim replied:
      Booing, headlocks and hatred, that's all they have. Ev wives be shaking tonight

  • Comment posted by non de plume, today at 18:30

    That ground will look great in league one!

    • Reply posted by Naja, today at 18:41

      Naja replied:
      New ground being built, keep up.

  • Comment posted by JOHN SPARTAN, today at 18:32

    Everton seems to be maintaining the push for relegation again this season 😁

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 18:47

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      Pushing for a cure for insomnia.

  • Comment posted by looneygooner, today at 18:32

    So Obvious Saka needs a rest, he was virtually a pedestrian today, he hasn't been on fire so rest him Arteta, we have the squad to do it. Our casual approach will cost us, we need to kill off teams, today's game was poor, but we have three points. Raya did well his kicking was good.CL during the week, then Spurs on Sunday

  • Comment posted by shanelfc, today at 18:32

    I thought Sean dyche could organise a side and be defensively solid? Everton have no threat going forward no plan A let alone plan b. Just long ball up to DCL with noone supporting

  • Comment posted by the boring one , today at 18:31

    Everton are the only club in the league that is run worse than united

    • Reply posted by Prescotian, today at 18:51

      Prescotian replied:
      Yes, I agree but there is some light at the end of the tunnel, EFC owner is trying to sell the club, the Glazers are just blood suckers. Don't want a dodgy outfit like 777 taking over and hope that the PL has the bottle to veto the sale. Not holding my breath as middle east states are considered suitable owners!!!!!

  • Comment posted by mal123, today at 18:36

    Don't know why Everton's fans (those that remained!) were booing only four minutes being Added. This Everton team couldn't score if four hours were added!

  • Comment posted by Straightbat, today at 18:36

    Two takeaways from this game. Everton will be in another relegation fight. Arsenal won't win the league.

    • Reply posted by Hey Jude, today at 18:41

      Hey Jude replied:
      Tell me you don't understand football without telling me....

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City55001431115
2Tottenham5410135813
3Liverpool5410124813
4Arsenal541094513
5Brighton5401157812
6West Ham5311107310
7Aston Villa5302111019
8Crystal Palace521267-17
9