Match ends, Everton 0, Arsenal 1.
Arsenal dug deep to secure a narrow but well-deserved win over struggling Everton at Goodison Park.
The Gunners - who replaced England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya - have suffered away at Everton in recent years, losing on four of their last five visits.
But the Toffees, still without a Premier League win this season, were desperately short of quality and Arsenal substitute Leandro Trossard broke the deadlock with a classy side-foot finish after 69 minutes.
Arsenal had Gabriel Martinelli's sweeping first half finish narrowly ruled out for offside by Eddie Nketiah in the build up, but the home side could not hold out in the second period as Trossard finished off some patient Gunners probing around the box.
Manager Mikel Arteta was clearly elated as his side maintained their unbeaten start to the season and moved back to within two points of leaders Manchester City.
The home side, meanwhile, look destined for a season of relegation struggle and were a far cry from the side which overpowered Arsenal in manager Sean Dyche's first game in charge in February.
Arsenal joy as Goodison hoodoo ends
Arteta's beaming smile in front of the visiting fans after the final whistle said it all.
The Spaniard was celebrating a vital victory at a venue where he was adored as a player but where he has endured painful experiences as a coach.
The Gunners have cracked in the past in the hothouse atmosphere of Goodison Park, notably last season when they suffered a damaging defeat on Dyche's introduction as Everton boss.
There were no such problems here as they controlled matters against a desperately poor Everton side who gave Raya the most comfortable of games on his Premier League debut for the club.
Tthe new signing from Brentford looking at ease with ball at his feet and was able to indulge in some pretty tame catching practice from a succession of aimless Everton crosses.
The early departure of Martinelli, who went off with a hamstring injury moments after seeing his goal ruled out for offside, was a blow but Trossard made his mark with a clever side-foot finish following neat build-up from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.
Arsenal may have approached the game with a degree of trepidation given past results here, but this was a test they passed comfortably.
Line-ups
Everton
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Pickford
- 18YoungBooked at 45minsSubstituted forPattersonat 87'minutes
- 6Tarkowski
- 32Branthwaite
- 19Mykolenko
- 10Danjuma
- 27Gueye
- 8Onana
- 16DoucouréSubstituted forGarnerat 80'minutes
- 7McNeilSubstituted forRamalho Chermitiat 88'minutes
- 14Gomes BetuncalSubstituted forCalvert-Lewinat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Patterson
- 5Keane
- 9Calvert-Lewin
- 12Neves Virgínia
- 22Godfrey
- 28Ramalho Chermiti
- 37Garner
- 61Dobbin
- 62Onyango
Arsenal
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Raya
- 4White
- 2Saliba
- 6GabrielBooked at 48mins
- 35ZinchenkoSubstituted forTomiyasuat 80'minutes
- 8Ødegaard
- 41Rice
- 21Fábio VieiraSubstituted forHavertzat 80'minutes
- 7Saka
- 14NketiahSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 66'minutes
- 11MartinelliSubstituted forTrossardat 24'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ramsdale
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 10Smith Rowe
- 15Kiwior
- 18Tomiyasu
- 19Trossard
- 20Jorginho
- 24Nelson
- 29Havertz
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 0, Arsenal 1.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
Post update
Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by James Tarkowski (Everton).
Post update
Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nathan Patterson.
Post update
David Raya (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by James Tarkowski (Everton).
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Youssef Chermiti replaces Dwight McNeil.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Nathan Patterson replaces Ashley Young.
Post update
Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal).
Post update
(Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal).
Post update
James Garner (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal).
Post update
Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Kai Havertz replaces Fábio Vieira.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. James Garner replaces Abdoulaye Doucouré.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Takehiro Tomiyasu replaces Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Everton I hate to say it but you are dreadful. It's hard to imagine there are 3 teams worse than you in the PL but guess we'll see in May.
Man u lose
Chelsea draw
Everton lose
Another good weekend ay 👍
I did not like the way he behaved at Brighton and we'd worked hard to build a culture since MA had taken over.
However, judging him on his time at arsenal alone he's been fantastic for us. Such a versatile, team player. Just a great great signing!
Boo town rats.