TEAM NEWS
Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is available to face Arsenal after recovering from a facial injury.
Jarrad Branthwaite, Lewis Dobbin and James Tarkowski have all overcome minor issues but Jack Harrison won't feature as he builds his fitness following a groin problem.
Arsenal had 16 players away on international duty and all have returned unscathed.
Thomas Partey is their only absentee because of an ongoing groin injury.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Everton can equal their longest home league winning streak versus the Gunners of four matches from 1910 to 1913.
- Arsenal's only victory in their past seven visits to Goodison Park was by 5-2 in October 2017.
Everton
- Everton are yet to win in the Premier League this season (D1, L3). They had a six-match winless run at the start of 2022-23.
- The Toffees could lose four of their opening five games in a Premier League season for the third time, after 1994-95 and 2005-06.
- They have lost five of their past six Premier League home fixtures, including both games this season by a 1-0 scoreline.
- Everton scored multiple goals in only one of their last 21 Premier League home matches, in a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace in October 2022.
Arsenal
- The Gunners are one of six unbeaten sides in the Premier League so far this campaign (W3, D1).
- Arsenal have kept an unrivalled 11 clean sheets in their 20 away league matches since the beginning of last season.
- Gabriel Jesus has scored eight goals in nine Premier League appearances versus Everton, all for Manchester City.