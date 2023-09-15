Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is available to face Arsenal after recovering from a facial injury.

Jarrad Branthwaite, Lewis Dobbin and James Tarkowski have all overcome minor issues but Jack Harrison won't feature as he builds his fitness following a groin problem.

Arsenal had 16 players away on international duty and all have returned unscathed.

Thomas Partey is their only absentee because of an ongoing groin injury.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton can equal their longest home league winning streak versus the Gunners of four matches from 1910 to 1913.

Arsenal's only victory in their past seven visits to Goodison Park was by 5-2 in October 2017.

Everton

Everton are yet to win in the Premier League this season (D1, L3). They had a six-match winless run at the start of 2022-23.

The Toffees could lose four of their opening five games in a Premier League season for the third time, after 1994-95 and 2005-06.

They have lost five of their past six Premier League home fixtures, including both games this season by a 1-0 scoreline.

Everton scored multiple goals in only one of their last 21 Premier League home matches, in a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace in October 2022.

Arsenal