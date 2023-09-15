Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth's Adam Smith and Marcus Tavernier are in line for their first appearances of the season after returning to full fitness.

Summer signing Alex Scott is still a few weeks away from making his debut.

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia is ruled out with an ankle injury sustained during training.

Club captain Reece James, Armando Broja and Benoit Badiashile are nearing returns but will not be involved this weekend.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth have lost four of their six Premier League home fixtures versus Chelsea, with their only win being 4-0 in January 2019.

Chelsea did the double over Bournemouth last season, including a 3-1 win at the Vitality Stadium in May - their only triumph in the final 12 league games of the campaign.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have only taken two points from eight Premier League matches since a 4-1 home victory against Leeds United in April.

They can equal the club Premier League record of nine successive games without a win, set from February to July 2020.

The Cherries have not gone five league fixtures without a win from the beginning of a season since 2008-09, when they were in League Two.

Andoni Iraola can become the second Spanish manager to remain winless in each of his first five Premier League fixtures, emulating Pepe Mel at West Bromwich Albion in 2014.

Chelsea