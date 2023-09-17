Close menu
Championship
MillwallMillwall0LeedsLeeds United3

Millwall 0-3 Leeds United: Joel Piroe nets twice as Whites register second victory

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments48

Joel Piroe wheels away in celebration after scoring for Leeds United against Millwall
Joel Piroe has scored three goals in as many games for Leeds United since joining from Swansea City last month

Joel Piroe's double helped Leeds United to a 3-0 victory at Millwall as the Whites registered their second win of the Championship season.

The Dutch striker rounded off a slick counter-attack to open the scoring in the 15th minute, finishing low across Lions keeper Bartosz Bialkowski and into the bottom right-hand corner.

The hosts claimed a foul on Kevin Nisbet in the build-up before Georginio Rutter swept upfield and exchanged passes with Wilfried Gnonto before feeding Piroe in the box.

Leeds had their second with 13 minutes left when Piroe tapped in from close range after Dan James stumbled in attempting to convert Rutter's cut-back with the latter finishing from 15 yards to wrap it up late on.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Millwall

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 18Leonard
  • 5Cooper
  • 3M Wallace
  • 8MitchellSubstituted forSavilleat 84'minutes
  • 17Norton-Cuffy
  • 14CampbellSubstituted forEsseat 64'minutes
  • 24De NorreSubstituted forFlemmingat 64'minutes
  • 11LongmanSubstituted forEmakhuat 73'minutes
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 7NisbetSubstituted forWatmoreat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2McNamara
  • 10Flemming
  • 19Watmore
  • 22Emakhu
  • 23Saville
  • 25Esse
  • 27Trueman
  • 45Harding
  • 46Adom-Malaki

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 2Ayling
  • 14Rodon
  • 21Struijk
  • 25Byram
  • 22GraySubstituted forGruevat 89'minutes
  • 4Ampadu
  • 10SummervilleSubstituted forJamesat 69'minutes
  • 7PiroeSubstituted forKamaraat 83'minutes
  • 29GnontoSubstituted forAnthonyat 69'minutes
  • 24RutterSubstituted forGelhardtat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Cresswell
  • 8Kamara
  • 12Anthony
  • 17Shackleton
  • 20James
  • 27Poveda
  • 28Darlow
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 44Gruev
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh
Attendance:
17,909

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home12
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away9
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Millwall 0, Leeds United 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Millwall 0, Leeds United 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by George Saville.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jaidon Anthony (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Zian Flemming (Millwall).

  7. Post update

    Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Aidomo Emakhu (Millwall).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aidomo Emakhu (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Romain Esse following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ethan Ampadu.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ilia Gruev (Leeds United).

  12. Post update

    Aidomo Emakhu (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Ilia Gruev replaces Archie Gray.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Joe Gelhardt replaces Georginio Rutter.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Rodon (Leeds United) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel James with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Murray Wallace.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jaidon Anthony (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Glen Kamara.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Duncan Watmore (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Millwall. George Saville replaces Billy Mitchell.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Glen Kamara replaces Joël Piroe.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

48 comments

  • Comment posted by BUBBLES65, today at 14:14

    Noel, Noel, the angel did call, skipped through their de fence and beat up Millwall.

  • Comment posted by rustyshackleford, today at 14:14

    Great performance today, strange but effective assist from Dan James.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 14:14

    AT LAST!
    A striker that can finish for Leeds.
    Been missing this for years.

  • Comment posted by No more tragedy singing, today at 14:13

    Excellent result. Historically we haven't done too well at Millwall. There's very few teams in this league that will be able to stop our counter attacks with the pace we have. Added to that we now have a reliable quality goalscorer. Keep it going Leeds. MOT

  • Comment posted by Uncle Dave, today at 14:12

    Not only 3 points but a clean sheet and? Plus 3 goal difference. Early days still but if you aren't happy after today? Away? Go and support the Boro.

  • Comment posted by West Stand, today at 14:11

    Farewell to the London curse!

  • Comment posted by Burlster67, today at 14:11

    On todays performance there was a league between them. 2 week break done Leeds good 👍

  • Comment posted by Bigpad, today at 14:10

    I’m purring after that away performance by Leeds. As the commentator said: “A chastening experience for Millwall”. We were all over them for much of the game and stopped any major threats. This was a clinical and composed showing by Leeds. Our attack is the best in the division. If our defenders can stay awake early and if we strengthen a little at the back, we’ll be back in the PL next season MOT

    • Reply posted by Red Fred, today at 14:14

      Red Fred replied:
      Looking forward to that.
      The RED in Fred is that I’m a Forest fan and my son in law from Robin Hoods Bay is Leeds mad.
      MOT. ALAW.!

  • Comment posted by asif, today at 14:10

    Silky smooth leeds cotrolled the game very well against a very ordinary and indeed dirty cynical milwall.. as for ethan ampadu,,tyler who???MOT

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 14:08

    In the end Leeds had the quality to win, and so they should with the players they have.
    Honest effort from Millwall, like us, a good working class club.
    The ref lost his cards today, not a bad thing.

  • Comment posted by Jacksonville, today at 14:07

    Milwall must be bad if Leeds beat them oh dear

  • Comment posted by mitch, today at 14:07

    Touched that out against a tough if not dirty Millwall with a week referee MOT

    • Reply posted by mitch, today at 14:10

      mitch replied:
      Sorry, toughed it out

  • Comment posted by Jumbo Newark , today at 14:06

    Lucky win for Leeds. If the Millwall finishing had been more clinical it could have been all over by half time.

    • Reply posted by Griffin, today at 14:08

      Griffin replied:
      Ha ha ha ha ha

  • Comment posted by Wokker, today at 14:06

    Great result plus moments of comedy gold from Leeds. What's not to like?

    • Reply posted by digital dg, today at 14:08

      digital dg replied:
      How Meslier keeps his place is a total mystery.

  • Comment posted by Griffin, today at 14:06

    Well done Leeds 👍

  • Comment posted by musley, today at 14:06

    Bad luck Millwall from a Yorkshire Rose. No one likes Leeds.

    • Reply posted by Manno, today at 14:09

      Manno replied:
      Salty

  • Comment posted by Wayne Smith , today at 14:05

    Two clean sheets in a row!?!

    Good result. Ruthless, and it's not often I've been able to say that.

  • Comment posted by Ellandrik, today at 14:05

    The result of a decent transfer window.

  • Comment posted by EIRELEEDS, today at 14:05

    Wow, we were in total control after the first 10mins, very comfortable. Our options are scary off the bench now. DF is showing his Beilsa esq skills. MOT

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 17th September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Preston6510104616
2Leicester6501115615
3Ipswich6501127515
4Norwich6411158713
5Hull6321107311
6Birmingham632175211
7Sunderland6312126610
8Blackburn631289-110
9Southampton63121116-510
10Leeds623110739
11Bristol City62315509
12Watford62229548
13West Brom622210918
14Plymouth62139727
15Coventry61419727
16Cardiff6213101007
17Huddersfield6213610-47
18Millwall621348-47
19Stoke620457-26
20QPR6204611-56
21Rotherham6114713-64
22Swansea6024611-52
23Sheff Wed6015410-61
24Middlesbrough6015413-91
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport