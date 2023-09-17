Match ends, Millwall 0, Leeds United 3.
Joel Piroe's double helped Leeds United to a 3-0 victory at Millwall as the Whites registered their second win of the Championship season.
The Dutch striker rounded off a slick counter-attack to open the scoring in the 15th minute, finishing low across Lions keeper Bartosz Bialkowski and into the bottom right-hand corner.
The hosts claimed a foul on Kevin Nisbet in the build-up before Georginio Rutter swept upfield and exchanged passes with Wilfried Gnonto before feeding Piroe in the box.
Leeds had their second with 13 minutes left when Piroe tapped in from close range after Dan James stumbled in attempting to convert Rutter's cut-back with the latter finishing from 15 yards to wrap it up late on.
Line-ups
Millwall
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 33Bialkowski
- 18Leonard
- 5Cooper
- 3M Wallace
- 8MitchellSubstituted forSavilleat 84'minutes
- 17Norton-Cuffy
- 14CampbellSubstituted forEsseat 64'minutes
- 24De NorreSubstituted forFlemmingat 64'minutes
- 11LongmanSubstituted forEmakhuat 73'minutes
- 9Bradshaw
- 7NisbetSubstituted forWatmoreat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 2McNamara
- 10Flemming
- 19Watmore
- 22Emakhu
- 23Saville
- 25Esse
- 27Trueman
- 45Harding
- 46Adom-Malaki
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 2Ayling
- 14Rodon
- 21Struijk
- 25Byram
- 22GraySubstituted forGruevat 89'minutes
- 4Ampadu
- 10SummervilleSubstituted forJamesat 69'minutes
- 7PiroeSubstituted forKamaraat 83'minutes
- 29GnontoSubstituted forAnthonyat 69'minutes
- 24RutterSubstituted forGelhardtat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Cresswell
- 8Kamara
- 12Anthony
- 17Shackleton
- 20James
- 27Poveda
- 28Darlow
- 30Gelhardt
- 44Gruev
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 17,909
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Millwall 0, Leeds United 3.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by George Saville.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jaidon Anthony (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Zian Flemming (Millwall).
Post update
Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aidomo Emakhu (Millwall).
Post update
Attempt missed. Aidomo Emakhu (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Romain Esse following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ethan Ampadu.
Post update
Foul by Ilia Gruev (Leeds United).
Post update
Aidomo Emakhu (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Ilia Gruev replaces Archie Gray.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Joe Gelhardt replaces Georginio Rutter.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joe Rodon (Leeds United) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel James with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Murray Wallace.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jaidon Anthony (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Glen Kamara.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Duncan Watmore (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. George Saville replaces Billy Mitchell.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Glen Kamara replaces Joël Piroe.
A striker that can finish for Leeds.
Been missing this for years.
Honest effort from Millwall, like us, a good working class club.
The ref lost his cards today, not a bad thing.
Good result. Ruthless, and it's not often I've been able to say that.