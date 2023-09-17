Close menu
MillwallMillwall12:00LeedsLeeds United
Venue: The Den, England

Millwall v Leeds United

Line-ups

Millwall

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 18Leonard
  • 5Cooper
  • 3M Wallace
  • 17Norton-Cuffy
  • 24De Norre
  • 8Mitchell
  • 11Longman
  • 14Campbell
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 7Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 2McNamara
  • 10Flemming
  • 19Watmore
  • 22Emakhu
  • 23Saville
  • 25Esse
  • 27Trueman
  • 45Harding
  • 46Adom-Malaki

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 2Ayling
  • 14Rodon
  • 21Struijk
  • 25Byram
  • 22Gray
  • 4Ampadu
  • 10Summerville
  • 7Piroe
  • 29Gnonto
  • 24Rutter

Substitutes

  • 5Cresswell
  • 8Kamara
  • 12Anthony
  • 17Shackleton
  • 20James
  • 27Poveda
  • 28Darlow
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 44Gruev
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

Match report to follow.

Sunday 17th September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Preston6510104616
2Leicester6501115615
3Ipswich6501127515
4Norwich6411158713
5Hull6321107311
6Birmingham632175211
7Sunderland6312126610
8Blackburn631289-110
9Southampton63121116-510
10Bristol City62315509
11Watford62229548
12West Brom622210918
13Plymouth62139727
14Coventry61419727
15Cardiff6213101007
16Millwall521245-17
17Huddersfield6213610-47
18Leeds51317706
19Stoke620457-26
20QPR6204611-56
21Rotherham6114713-64
22Swansea6024611-52
23Sheff Wed6015410-61
24Middlesbrough6015413-91
View full Championship table

