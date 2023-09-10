Close menu

Hansi Flick sacked as Germany boss following poor run of form

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments169

Hansi Flick looks on during a recent Germany match
Hansi Flick won 70 of his 86 games in charge of Bayern Munich from November 2019 to June 2021

Hansi Flick has been sacked as Germany manager following Saturday's 4-1 friendly defeat by Japan.

He becomes the first German head coach to be sacked since the role was created in 1926.

Germany have lost four of their past five games, with the 58-year-old having overseen just 12 wins in his 25 matches in charge since replacing Joachim Low in August 2021.

Rudi Voller, who managed the team from 2000 to 2004, takes temporary charge.

The 63-year-old former Germany striker was named the director of the German national side in February.

He will be assisted by Hannes Wolf and Sandro Wagner.

Germany host the men's European Championship next year.

German FA president Bernd Neuendorf said: "The committee agreed that the German national team needs a fresh impetus after the recent disappointing results.

"Going into the European Championship next summer, we need confidence and optimism in the country regarding our team.

"This has been one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make during my time in this role because I really respect Hansi Flick and his assistants, both on a professional and personal level.

"Sporting success is of the upmost importance to the DFB, which is why this decision had to be made."

Flick had been Low's assistant manager with Germany from 2006 to 2014.

His time in charge began with eight successive wins but their form progressively got worse and Germany exited last year's World Cup at the group stage.

His assistants Marcus Sorg and Danny Rohl have also been dismissed.

Oman, Costa Rica and Peru are the only teams they have beaten in the past 12 months.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

175 comments

  • Comment posted by ipsa scientia potestas est, today at 15:46

    To be replaced by von Smallhausen

    • Reply posted by Niskala, today at 15:48

      Niskala replied:
      people on here are too young. Excellent comment

  • Comment posted by ali786, today at 15:44

    Southgate in!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by Si, today at 15:46

      Si replied:
      That will be the best comment on here!

  • Comment posted by jock1, today at 15:54

    Frank Lampard is available

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 16:08

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Lampard is still fuming about his ghost goal against Germany in 2010 world cup.

  • Comment posted by Arken, today at 15:45

    Pochettino is doing nothing at the moment!
    Managing Germany could be just the answer!

    • Reply posted by Ottoman, today at 16:04

      Ottoman replied:
      He is busy with transfer paperwork for 500 players. Poor man

  • Comment posted by Banned 48 Times, today at 15:56

    Germany is not in good Hans anymore

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 15:58

    I bet he's good at Subbuteo though

  • Comment posted by GC, today at 15:58

    Baron Von Allärdycë is available!

    • Reply posted by abracadabra, today at 16:12

      abracadabra replied:
      1st choice should be Garret Sudgat.

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 15:55

    I think Juergen Klopp may answer Germany's call

    • Reply posted by Sith_Lord, today at 16:02

      Sith_Lord replied:
      For sure. Liverpool fans are a tad nervous today I suspect.

  • Comment posted by CBB_Cinema, today at 16:00

    I bet Germany will win the World Cup before England. Probably even twice.

    • Reply posted by Froggie Paulie, today at 16:08

      Froggie Paulie replied:
      I agree. That's obviously what History teach us

  • Comment posted by zzzzzds, today at 15:52

    The Germans think they can just Flick a switch and everything will be ok 🤔😊

    • Reply posted by Home BBC, today at 15:56

      Home BBC replied:
      Bravo Sir, bravo indeed 👏

  • Comment posted by Holly Bibble, today at 15:50

    Gareth is a nice fella and he would smile for the media. We'd miss him but Germany are welcome to him.

    • Reply posted by abracadabra, today at 16:11

      abracadabra replied:
      No we won't miss him.

  • Comment posted by seenitall, today at 15:51

    Could see this coming to be honest. Japan should have scored 7, This German team are a shambles they look like a team full of amateurs. They’re unfit and overweight.

    • Reply posted by Raymondo, today at 16:04

      Raymondo replied:
      Is that the fault of the International Manager though?

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 15:52

    Please please please have Gareth Southgate...

    • Reply posted by abracadabra, today at 16:10

      abracadabra replied:
      Garret Sudgat you mean.

  • Comment posted by julianj, today at 15:52

    Gareth Southgate should get the job so they’ll never win anything.

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 15:51

    Herr Flick had to go

  • Comment posted by Sardaukar, today at 15:48

    The German FA showing sound leadership. Whenever German standards drop they do something about it. That's why they're a football superpower.

    • Reply posted by groenemeyer, today at 15:52

      groenemeyer replied:
      We aren't at the moment.

  • Comment posted by Banned 48 Times, today at 15:48

    Big Sam is fluent in German

    Just saying…

    • Reply posted by Simulations, today at 16:06

      Simulations replied:
      Wow, only came here for the obvious Big Sam remark, and there it is!

      Congratulations, only been done on hys pages at least 1000 times 😂

  • Comment posted by JahLion, today at 15:48

    Herr Flick from 'Allo 'Allo would have done a better job

  • Comment posted by ian33, today at 15:55

    What do you expect when you are playing a useless player like havertz as your main striker.

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 15:51

    It'll be interesting to see who they go for next ? Would thy ever consider a non German ? As hosts at least the next manager doesn't have to worry about qualifying for the Euro's. What are the chances of Tuchel being appointed ?

    • Reply posted by Sith_Lord, today at 16:06

      Sith_Lord replied:
      More likely Klopp.

