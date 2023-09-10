Last updated on .From the section European Football

Hansi Flick won 70 of his 86 games in charge of Bayern Munich from November 2019 to June 2021

Hansi Flick has been sacked as Germany manager following Saturday's 4-1 friendly defeat by Japan.

He becomes the first German head coach to be sacked since the role was created in 1926.

Germany have lost four of their past five games, with the 58-year-old having overseen just 12 wins in his 25 matches in charge since replacing Joachim Low in August 2021.

Rudi Voller, who managed the team from 2000 to 2004, takes temporary charge.

The 63-year-old former Germany striker was named the director of the German national side in February.

He will be assisted by Hannes Wolf and Sandro Wagner.

Germany host the men's European Championship next year.

German FA president Bernd Neuendorf said: "The committee agreed that the German national team needs a fresh impetus after the recent disappointing results.

"Going into the European Championship next summer, we need confidence and optimism in the country regarding our team.

"This has been one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make during my time in this role because I really respect Hansi Flick and his assistants, both on a professional and personal level.

"Sporting success is of the upmost importance to the DFB, which is why this decision had to be made."

Flick had been Low's assistant manager with Germany from 2006 to 2014.

His time in charge began with eight successive wins but their form progressively got worse and Germany exited last year's World Cup at the group stage.

His assistants Marcus Sorg and Danny Rohl have also been dismissed.

Oman, Costa Rica and Peru are the only teams they have beaten in the past 12 months.

More to follow.