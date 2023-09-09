Close menu

Euro 2024: England stay on course but Ukraine unity was real star on show in Wroclaw

By Phil McNultyChief football writer in Wroclaw

Last updated on 9 Sep 2023

Tarczynski Arena in Poland was Ukraine's 'home' ground for the qualifier against England - and about 40,000 fans were in attendance`
Tarczynski Arena in Poland was Ukraine's 'home' ground for the qualifier against England - and about 40,000 fans were in attendance

England did their best to throw a bucket of icy water over a remarkable show of emotion and unity inside Wroclaw's Tarczynski Arena - but a lifeless, dreary and conservative display never stood a chance of overshadowing a truly special occasion.

Gareth Southgate's side remain locked on course to reach Euro 2024 in Germany with four wins and this 1-1 draw from their first five qualifiers. A point away from home in an awkward environment is not to be dismissed lightly.

What also cannot be dismissed is the lack of creativity, urgency and energy that required them to come from behind after Oleksandr Zinchenko's opening goal for Ukraine had a thunderous roar and outpouring of joy sweeping around this bowl of a stadium.

Harry Kane's flash of brilliance conjured up Kyle Walker's equaliser just before half-time, the 33-year-old Manchester City defender scoring his first England goal on his 77th appearance.

After that it was a slog to break down the resolute Ukraine defence, Bukayo Saka coming closest when his rising shot was touched on to the bar by keeper Georgiy Bushchan after the break.

The spoils were shared while Ukraine's players and fans revelled in this unique atmosphere, with dull England - too many passes and not enough chances - doing nothing to spoil the mood.

More questions than answers over Southgate's selections

Southgate persisted with Jordan Henderson in midfield despite the 33-year-old leaving the Premier League and Liverpool for the riches of the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ettifaq.

And even though the manager's starting line-up contained creative midfielders in the shape of Jude Bellingham and James Maddison there was little of that commodity on offer.

Henderson certainly produced nothing to suggest his continued presence in England's starting line-up will not remain a bone of contention.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire did very little wrong in defence, but the longer he goes without consistent game time at Old Trafford, the more those growing questions about his place in the national team and the validity of Southgate's continued loyalty will be asked.

England dominated possession but did so little with it that by the time the final whistle sounded they had no compelling case to claim they deserved victory.

Jordan Henderson in action for England against Ukraine
Jordan Henderson, like goalscoring team-mate Kyle Walker, is approaching 80 caps for England

Outcome plays second fiddle to emotional occasion

In the overall context, both Ukraine and England will be satisfied with a point as this was a warm night in Wroclaw that rose above matters of sport and qualification for Germany next summer.

Ukrainian supporters packed into the stadium 950 kilometres from their capital in Kyiv, arriving in their thousands hours before kick-off to give this qualifier a truly 'home' feel even if it was taking place on foreign soil.

They were whipped into a noisy frenzy in the hour before kick-off by the enthusiastic cheerleading of the pitch announcer, with banners inside the stadium bearing slogans of support reading "Wars Aren't Stopped. Wars Are Won" and "Army Of Heroes".

Ukraine's players took to the field draped in their national flag and many supporters were close to tears during the rendition of the country's anthem.

When the action started, the volume was deafening every time Ukraine even got into England's half but reached another level when Zinchenko put them ahead after 26 minutes.

England responded with that Walker equaliser, Kane confirming his status as the complete player by dropping back to near the halfway line before showing outstanding vision and range of passing to pick out the marauding full-back behind Ukraine's defence. Walker showed a clear head in an unfamiliar situation to finish tidily.

As Ukraine dug deep for their point, the noise levels rose again, the entire stadium illuminated by phone torches. When the point was secured it was followed by a demonstration of communion between players and fans that provided a truly special moment.

Ukraine's yellow and blue flags were waved throughout. This was a truly spectacular piece of theatre that stretched beyond sport.

Ukraine's players draped themselves in their country's flag as they took to the field to sing their national anthem
Ukraine's players draped themselves in their country's flag as they took to the field to sing their national anthem

Conservativism creeps in again for Three Lions

In contrast, England provided only one special moment and certainly not enough to banish the old accusations that manager and players are gripped by conservatism on far too many occasions than is good for them.

Henderson was given the full game, Bellingham surprisingly taken off despite England searching in vain for the sort of 'X factor' moment he can provide.

They were restricted to half-chances. There was no sense of panic in Ukraine's defence - because England were unable to maintain anything that could be described as sustained pressure.

Ukraine 1-1 England: Southgate bemoans side's attacking play

England were sterile and disappointing, seemingly playing with the handbrake on, although Southgate will have every right to state that while this is a bump in the road they are still firmly fixed on a route to take them to Germany next summer.

This England team, and these England players - including some of the most highly regarded young talent in the game - will surely know they are capable of much better than this.

Next stop Glasgow and resurgent Scotland on Tuesday. Forget the word 'friendly'. It will not exist at Hampden Park and Steve Clarke's home side might just fancy their chances.

For Ukraine, meanwhile, this was a night in Wroclaw that was about much more than just football. They had every right to their celebrations, car horns sounding outside this temporary home as those in blue and yellow headed off into the night.

Comments

Join the conversation

470 comments

  • Comment posted by tashyboy, at 22:14 9 Sep

    We didn’t click?
    We didn’t entertain.
    We didn’t play our strongest team?
    We did play players that have tried and failed.
    We have players carrying the manager.
    We have a manager who is out of his depth.
    We have the managers media pals still sat on the fence and not saying it as it is.
    We are going backwards.
    The FA should hang there heads in shame thinking the fans want to see that drivel.

    • Reply posted by Renegade, at 22:18 9 Sep

      Renegade replied:
      With that talent on the pitch yes , the FA are in love with Gareth and i don't see a breakup anytime soon .

  • Comment posted by Mark Wilson, at 22:14 9 Sep

    We will NEVER win anything with this Blazer in charge. He does not have that killer instinct. It will be another wasted generation. The media need to call him out, nice guy but hopeless

  • Comment posted by The Soul of Dover, at 22:20 9 Sep

    Sadly, England have rarely been anything other than dreary under Southgate’s stewardship.

  • Comment posted by Santa Claus, at 22:13 9 Sep

    Maguire and Phillips dont play and Hendo has given up competitive football, Pickford is bottom of the stats for goal keepers in the Premier League. 4 Players that shouldnt be anywhere near the England squad regardless of how they play for England. The F.A should of never renewed Southgates contract and he should also change his title of England manager to diversity and inclusion representative...

  • Comment posted by Robert E7, at 22:12 9 Sep

    Boring Southgate paid £5m per annum to waste England's talent. Get rid.

    • Reply posted by Lets Sign Erik Ten Has-Beens, at 22:48 9 Sep

      Lets Sign Erik Ten Has-Beens replied:
      Better than being paid £5m a year to recruit England's untalented like Steve Clarke is.

  • Comment posted by scillaci, at 22:11 9 Sep

    Didn't watch the game. Don't watch Southgate blunting the team time and again any longer.

    Our squad is good enough to qualify for any competition without a manager. They need a tactically positive manager at tournament finals. That's not Southgate. Never will be.

    • Reply posted by monthly-flow, at 22:13 9 Sep

      monthly-flow replied:
      Didn’t watch the game so not really qualified to be commenting fair weather fan.

  • Comment posted by Good grief , at 22:16 9 Sep

    If you're centre forward spends most the game at left back it surely tells you there is something wrong with the system !!

    • Reply posted by Lets Sign Erik Ten Has-Beens, at 22:46 9 Sep

      Lets Sign Erik Ten Has-Beens replied:
      Or that you don't know how to use the Opta stats heat map properly.

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, at 22:17 9 Sep

    over the years england must have produced some bad midfielders, when jordan henderson gets nearly 80 caps.

    • Reply posted by Jo77, at 22:56 9 Sep

      Jo77 replied:
      Thanks for that kevin .... dont give up the day job

  • Comment posted by andyw, at 22:23 9 Sep

    Typical Southgate bore-fest.

    • Reply posted by Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat, at 23:03 9 Sep

      Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat replied:
      Southgate's tactical approach - bore the other team to a defeat.
      Pity it doesn't always work.

  • Comment posted by lawman, at 22:09 9 Sep

    England were stale tonight. Boring even.
    Ukraine fully deserved their point.

    • Reply posted by Lets Sign Erik Ten Has-Beens, at 22:13 9 Sep

      Lets Sign Erik Ten Has-Beens replied:
      Top of the group though right?
      Do you get a trophy for "Best in qualifying"?
      I thought anyone who didn't win the tournament was joint last, have you Scots changed the rules again.

  • Comment posted by dave, at 22:13 9 Sep

    the pundits say Maguire plays well for England any Sunday league player can do what he does .stand in his own half ,mark nobody,and pass the ball sideways and backwards if thats playing well god help England they will win nothing while he is in the side.which has been proved .Southgate is so boring with his tactics he is not a winner thats what England want

    • Reply posted by Jo77, at 23:03 9 Sep

      Jo77 replied:
      No pundit ever said Maguire plays well for England. Hoping Dave you dont make stuff up in your day job just to go off on one, Try Yoga, honesty and mindfulness

  • Comment posted by monthly-flow, at 22:09 9 Sep

    The other HYS for England again full of everyone slagging Maguire when for once he didn’t really put a foot wrong. Unfortunately until he is dropped he will be used as a stick to beat Southgate with, probably well deserved tbh. Dreary is the perfect word to describe the performance, dreary football from a dreary manager.

    • Reply posted by Yaka, at 22:11 9 Sep

      Yaka replied:
      He was playing Ukraine didn’t have anything to do to put a foot wrong apart from been no way to be seen when Ukraine goal went in

  • Comment posted by Mick, at 22:14 9 Sep

    Gareth Southgate should show the players a video of the England rugby victory; that was what passion, pride, commitment and belief looks like.

    • Reply posted by owen, at 22:17 9 Sep

      owen replied:
      Don’t, aim higher and show les blues performance

  • Comment posted by Hedley Lamarr , at 22:23 9 Sep

    So pleased gareth keeps picking his favourites who aren’t even getting games or are from the popular tv clubs for his dreary football, rather than involve any players from untrendy clubs like west ham.

    • Reply posted by Lets Sign Erik Ten Has-Beens, at 22:27 9 Sep

      Lets Sign Erik Ten Has-Beens replied:
      I'm so so happy that you have to spend your life pretending to enjoy watching Wales.

  • Comment posted by Django, at 22:33 9 Sep

    Southgate is a negative manager who simply hasn't got the nous or ability to influence games in real time. He sets things up before kick off and tweaks things at half time (if at all). Nothing like modern managers like Klopp and Pep. Hopeless.

    • Reply posted by Depotman, at 23:26 9 Sep

      Depotman replied:
      Klopp? Whose team finished a distant seventh last season?? Give me Gareth any day 🙄🙄🙄🙄

  • Comment posted by Shaibal, at 22:29 9 Sep

    Sack Southgate if England wants to win tournaments. The best creative players are being made to look like lemons by a manager who got sacked by Boro, had zero manegerial experience at the highest level and is now picking dreadful out of form players. Sack him now.

    • Reply posted by margaret, at 23:45 9 Sep

      margaret replied:
      Gareth deserves another stab at a World Cup, his win ratio is off the charts

  • Comment posted by Michael, at 22:15 9 Sep

    Just awful quality football but that’s what to expect from Wokegate being manager

  • Comment posted by Swanny, at 22:22 9 Sep

    Harry Maguire was at fault for the goal he went to the ball which was already covered by an England player and left the middle of the 6 yard box open which if he was quicker wouldn’t of mattered too much but he’s like a slow oil tanker

    • Reply posted by andyw, at 22:25 9 Sep

      andyw replied:
      and Hendo who was jogging back and about 20 yards out of position. Why Southgate persists with these has-beens is beyond me.

  • Comment posted by Niven, at 22:25 9 Sep

    Play Henderson for 90 minutes whilst leaving Eze on the bench for 90 minutes: Southgate won’t change his dull safety first mindset.

    • Reply posted by aviron, at 23:31 9 Sep

      aviron replied:
      ..... and taking Bellingham off!!!!

  • Comment posted by Lee, at 22:54 9 Sep

    Maguire can't get a game at utd, Phillips played about 6 minutes for City this season and 12 games last season, Henderson gone to a league even worse than the Scottish one playing in front of about 6,000 fans yet still all get picked by Southgate😂 ward prowse doing good at West Ham but does not get a look in talk about favourites....

    • Reply posted by InvernessFan, at 23:15 9 Sep

      InvernessFan replied:
      England reached the semi final in 1990 when they had lots of Glasgow Rangers players.

