Scottish Challenge Cup - Third Round
University of StirlingUniversity of Stirling15:00AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
Venue: Forthbank Stadium, Scotland

University of Stirling v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

University of Stirling

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gromov
  • 2Southern
  • 4Aslanoglu
  • 5Lavery
  • 3Jeanes
  • 7Russell
  • 8Scally
  • 6Malcolm
  • 11Heal
  • 9McKinley
  • 10McAninch

Substitutes

  • 12Torregiani
  • 14Maciver-Redwood
  • 15Manomey
  • 16Woloszyn
  • 17Mirzasalimov
  • 18Stokes
  • 19Vonk
  • 20Navarro
  • 21Davila

Airdrieonians

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rae
  • 12McStravick
  • 4McCabe
  • 29Cassidy
  • 5Hancock
  • 7O'Connor
  • 18Aiken
  • 10Frizzell
  • 11Todorov
  • 23McGill
  • 28Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 2Ballantyne
  • 8McGregor
  • 9Gallagher
  • 14McMaster
  • 16Watson
  • 19Dunlop
  • 32Spalding
  • 33Fellows
  • 43Hutton
Referee:
Alan Muir

