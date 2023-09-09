Partick Thistle v Queen of the South

Partick ThistlePartick Thistle15:00Queen of SthQueen of the South
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sneddon
- 2McMillan
- 5Muirhead
- 4Williams
- 3Milne
- 26Stanway
- 8Bannigan
- 11Lawless
- 17Robinson
- 25McDonald
- 99Adeloye
Substitutes
- 7McInroy
- 9Graham
- 10Dowds
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 22Williamson
- 23Alston
- 24McCready
- 31Mitchell
- 34Diack
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 31Stone
- 2Houston
- 24Ambrose
- 15McClelland
- 23Logan
- 11McGuffie
- 18Mimnaugh
- 6Cochrane
- 27Gibson
- 10Connelly
- 9Reilly
Substitutes
- 5McKay
- 7McKechnie
- 8Todd
- 14Hutchinson
- 20Irving
- 28Johnstone
- 30Walker
- 33Kennedy
- 41Thomson
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson